How to treat blisters

The blisters are small fluid sacs that form on the outer layer of the skin, often as a result of repeated rubbing or burns, allergic reactions or contact with certain poisonous plants.

Normally, it is a slight problem, but they can become very annoying (especially if they break, which can make them painful). Therefore, it is always advisable to try to prevent them and know how to act against them.

What are blisters?

The blisters are actually a defense mechanism of our body, consisting of a flat, raised lesion of lymphatic fluid and other fluids that forms in the epidermis to protect the inner tegumenary tissue against an external irritant. In fact, the blisters help repair the damage that may have been suffered on the skin.





Most often they are product of friction maintained, for example by the rubbing of non-ergonomic shoes or by playing a string instrument. However, they can also appear due to burns (including sunburn), frostbite, chemical irritation and even some infections.

How are they treated?

Usually, the truth is that blisters do not require any treatment in and of themselves. In fact, the thickened skin protects the wound, and if the liquid is not disturbed it is reabsorbed by the body and the lesion dries up on its own. To make this happen, it may be convenient to cover it with a dressing, gauze or bandage, especially if it is subject to friction.





Blisters should only be drained (punctured or broken) under medical indication, since otherwise the probability of suffering an infection increases. When they need to be drained (for example, because they are on the sole of the foot), it should be done with a sterile needle and then covered appropriately.

If pus appears or other symptoms of infectionit is considered appropriate to go to the doctor so that he can evaluate the convenience of removing it surgically.