How Adam Sandler saved himself

Within the elite sports, none is more attractive to figures in the entertainment industry than basketball and NBA. Much of this tradition began with the Los Angeles Lakers of the Big Showa team led by Pat Riley. During those years –which began to be adapted recently, in an HBO series–, the different scales of glamor and entertainment were mixed, never to be separated again. That explains the origin of movies What Rough diamonds (2019) and Claw (2022), in which Adam Sandler is the main character.

Progressively, due to the phenomenon generated by Los Angeles Lakers, the front rows of the NBA courts began to fill with familiar faces. Since Jack Nicholson until Spike Lee. Returning with the mentioned productions, Rough diamonds It was directed by ben safdie Y Joshua Safdiehyphenated both along with Ronald Bronstein. A dynamic drama in which sports and the universe of betting come together to tell the story of Howard Ratner, played by Adam Sandler, with different addictions and needs. In Clawdirected by Jeremiah Zagarplays an elite scout who looks for potential in players from anywhere in the world, although his favorite place is his home and the possibility of being with his family.

In both cases, the experiment worked. Two areas of the entertainment industry have come together to offer a couple of strong cinematic experiences from different points of view. For Adam Sandler, in particular, they could be understood as a before and after in his career.

Adam Sandler and his constant winks towards sports

Adam Sandler may have reached a higher echelon of recognition with the movie Happy Gilmore, released in 1996. In it, the actor plays a privileged golfer who cannot control his emotions during the game. Nine years after that production, came Low blow the final game. In this film is a player of the NFL disgraced, who is later discovered to have basketball skills. In the midst of those productions, the water carrierin 1998, which is also marked by American football.

The difference between these films and Rough diamonds Y Claw it is the focus of the stories, displacing comedy for more complex dramas through which to explore different themes. All this, without ceasing to be “a film of Adam Sandler”, with humor and extravagant details or cameos that describe part of his relationship with that world that interests him so much, the NBA and other elite sports. To the point that on YouTube you can find a video titled “Adam Sandler Ultimate Basketball Compilation”, as if it were another athletic superstar.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker