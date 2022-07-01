He told details of his trip

“Thor: Love and Thunder” is ready to be released in our country, specifically on July 7. Within the framework of the film, the actor Christian Bale gave an interview for Publimetro, in which, among other things, he commented on the fact that Waititi had considered him the best Marvel villain.

“It’s very exciting to hear, isn’t it? And he’s in really good company with the villains that I’m familiar with, at least from the Marvel Universe, so that’s incredibly good,” the actor said after the Batman trilogy. “I’m not quite sure who exactly has been voting on that.”

Words from Christian Bale

The actor also talked about what it has been like to personify an antagonist that promises to be one of the darkest in the franchise.

“We wanted someone who, beyond the bloodthirsty massacre he is engaged in and enjoys, we wanted something, perhaps I am exaggerating, that was close or at least understandable,” he said. “You have this evil character in the middle of this Taika humor. But I think there’s a real beautiful sincerity and the movie is hilarious, but a lot more emotional than I anticipated.”

His time in Chile

In the interview with the media, Christian Bale also told about the time he visited Chile. “I spent a little time in Chile. My wife and I backpacked up and down from Santiago to Torres del Paine. That was in 2003“reported the British actor.

Although his visit was nearly two decades ago, Bale fondly remembers the trip. “It was beautiful. We were in Chacabuco and everywhere “, he closed as published in ADN.cl.





