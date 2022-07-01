HBO Max, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Dinsey: The series that premiere the weekend of July 1, 2 and 3, 2022

July arrives with new titles on digital platforms to liven up the summer. Perhaps the most outstanding premiere is the end of the fourth season of ‘Stranger Things’, which lands on Netflix, although we will still have to wait for the fifth to see the outcome of the series. But there is more. HBO Max launches the suspense production ‘Hausen’ about a strange building that feeds on the suffering of its inhabitants and the original comedy ‘El f * to Michael Che’. And also comes to HBO Max ‘Schitt’s Creek’, a comedy that swept the 2020 Emmys.

These are the new productions offered by the platforms these days:

1 Netflix ‘Stranger Things’ (Season 4)



‘Stranger Things’ faces its outcome with the premiere of the fourth season, which has not yet been fully distributed on Neftlix. The platform decided to divide the season into two different volumes: the first, which has a total of seven episodes, has been available since May 27. The second will premiere this Friday, July 1, and will feature two additional episodes.

Little is known about these new episodes. After the events narrated in the previous seasons, some young people are dying in strange circumstances. Vecna, the great villain of the series so far, has taken its toll on him and doesn’t seem to want to stop.

After these two chapters, the series will close in the fifth season.

It is one of HBO Max’s bets for the summer. The up-and-coming German supernatural horror series was created by Till Kleinert and Anna Stoeva and stars Tristan Göbel, Charly Hübner and Alexander Scheer. This suspenseful production tells the story of Juri, a 16-year-old boy who moves with his father Jascheck to a housing complex in a prefabricated building on the outskirts of the city. Once there, the protagonist discovers that the building has a life of its own and that it feeds on the suffering of those who live in it. He now wants to go after his father.

For comedy lovers, HBO Max has a main course. In 2020, ‘Schitt’s Creek’ added 19 Emmy nominations and took home a total of nine awards. This fiction, which swept the American television awards, lands in full on HBO Max. It is a family comedy with the Rose as protagonists. When patriarch Johny loses all of his money, his wife and children must abandon their lavish lifestyle.

Created by and starring Eugene Levy and Dan Levy, the fiction also features Catherine O’Hara and Annie Murphy in its cast.

4 hbo max ‘Fucking Michael Che’



Also premiering this weekend is the first season of ‘El p*to Michael Che’, made up of sketches and created by the African-American comedian Michael Che.

Che dedicates each episode to a controversial topic, including his devastating ‘Saturday Night Live’-style humor.

5 Amazon-Prime ‘The final list’



Action and conspiracy in Chris Pratt’s new series for Amazon Prime. The actor is under the orders of the director and producer Antoine Fuqua to star in ‘The Final List’ (‘The Terminal List’), a production that promises not to give the viewer respite based on a fast pace and an ambitious plot that lands the July 1 on the platform.

The series is an adaptation of the novel of the same name by Jack Carr, a bestseller that tells the story of James Reece (Chris Pratt) after his entire Marine platoon is ambushed in a high-risk operation. The protagonist returns home to his family, loaded with conflicting memories and questions about his guilt that dissipate as new evidence comes to light. Reece discovers dark forces working against him, endangering not only his life, but also the lives of those he loves.

‘The Final List’, a co-production of Amazon Studios and Civic Center Media in association with MRC Television, promises to show Pratt’s deadliest side.

6 hbo max ‘How to send everything to hell’



‘How to send it all to shit’ is a Spanish drama that tells the story of Alba, a young woman with problems adjusting, who tries to get along with her new high school classmates. She has been planning the idea of ​​running away from home for a long time and she sees the end-of-year trip as the perfect opportunity to carry it out.

Created by Jaime Olías and Pablo Sanhermelando, it opens on July 1, 2022.

7 Netflix ‘Jurassic Park: Camp Cretaceous’ (Season 5)



Steven Spielberg, Scott Kreamer and Lane Lueras produce this animated series in which six teenagers are chosen to live a unique experience in a new adventure camp on the other side of Isla Nublar.

The fifth season arrives on Netflix this Saturday, July 2.