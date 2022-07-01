great movies make mistakes too

Shooting a film means taking into account even the smallest detail. An oversight, no matter how small, can be a scandal for the viewer. Well, on the screen everything is magnified and almost everything is perceived. A production is hard work when it comes to attention, but sometimes timelines or budgets require not looking back once a scene has been recorded. These rushes, oversights or unforeseen events have produced that, throughout the history of cinema, numerous tapes, still the most awarded, has been released with some errorswhether continuity or script.

Something like this happened to Quentin Tarantino with “Once upon a time in Hollywood”, film that premiered with Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt leading the cast. Nobody had noticed, until a viewer who knew what he was facing realized that something was wrong while the character Rick Dalton (DiCaprio) appeared traveling in a Boeing 747. The viewer was John Travolta and he assured that, if the film is set in 1969, this model of aircraft did not enter service until 1970, so Dalton should have traveled in a Boeing 707. Similar to what happened in “The Irish” (2019) by Martin Scorsese: at the beginning of the film, when they recount the events that took place during the 50s, Frank (Robert DeNiro) appears taking interstate 476 north. However, this road was not operational until 1996.

