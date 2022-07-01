great movies make mistakes too

Shooting a film means taking into account even the smallest detail. An oversight, no matter how small, can be a scandal for the viewer. Well, on the screen everything is magnified and almost everything is perceived. A production is hard work when it comes to attention, but sometimes timelines or budgets require not looking back once a scene has been recorded. These rushes, oversights or unforeseen events have produced that, throughout the history of cinema, numerous tapes, still the most awarded, has been released with some errorswhether continuity or script.

Something like this happened to Quentin Tarantino with “Once upon a time in Hollywood”, film that premiered with Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt leading the cast. Nobody had noticed, until a viewer who knew what he was facing realized that something was wrong while the character Rick Dalton (DiCaprio) appeared traveling in a Boeing 747. The viewer was John Travolta and he assured that, if the film is set in 1969, this model of aircraft did not enter service until 1970, so Dalton should have traveled in a Boeing 707. Similar to what happened in “The Irish” (2019) by Martin Scorsese: at the beginning of the film, when they recount the events that took place during the 50s, Frank (Robert DeNiro) appears taking interstate 476 north. However, this road was not operational until 1996.

“The Irish” AP

Another error of this style, well that they do not coincide with the historical moment of the film or with its context, appears in “Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl” (2003). This flaw is noticeable to someone with a quick and observant eye, since it is in a scene where Jack Sparrow (Johnny Depp) appears with his crew and, behind him, in a corner, there is a man with a cowboy hat. Nothing to do with the pirate outfits of the rest of the navigators of the Pearl. And, as for outfits, it is worth noting “Fast & Furious” (2001): In a scene where Jesse (Chad Lindberg) and Tran (Rick Yune) are running, Tran is wearing a tank top, and in the next scene, the tank top does have sleeves.

Also old tapes have episodes of this style, as is the case with “Batman” (1989). This film, directed by Tim Burton, presents the following error: when Joker and his gang deface paintings in a museum, one of them hits a work with his hands covered in red paint. He leaves the mark, but in the next scene his handprints have disappeared. A failure, as the experts would say, of “racord” or continuity, something that also occurs in “Pretty Woman” (1990): When Julia Roberts’ character is having breakfast, she is eating a croissant, but in the next scene she is holding a pancake.

Julia Roberts in “Pretty Woman” PHOTO: File, Archive

As for the superhero universe, there is more to it than just Batman’s adventures. It is the case of “Avengers: Endgame” (2019) – Several fans noted how Ant-Man can be seen in two places at once during the final battle scene. For its part, also the iconic “gladiators” (1999) has something to comment on: during a battle, a gas cylinder is perceived in the back of a car when it falls to the ground, something that does not coincide with the time in which the film is set, since the vehicles of fuel did not exist.

Likewise, in “Pulp Fiction” (1994) a failure was recorded in one of its most iconic scenes: when Vincent (Travolta) and Jules (Samuel L. Jackson) enter an apartment in search of a briefcase, before the shooting occurs, there are already two holes bullet hole in the wall. Just as in the award-winning “Titanic” there are several bugs to choose from. For example, when Jack (DiCaprio) paints Rose (Kate Winslet), he tells her to come over to the bed and then says that she means the couch. The actor himself was wrong, but the director, James Cameron, decided to keep this mistake on the tape.