From Denzel Washington to Steve Jobs; the figures that will receive presidential medal in the USA

Actor Denzel Washington, Apple founder Steve Jobs, the late Congressman John McCain, activist Raúl Izaguirre, soccer player Megan Rapinoe, and gymnast Simone Biles They will receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest civilian honor in the United States, the White House announced.

They are among 17 Americans honored by President Joe Biden for their “outstanding contributions” to American prosperity and values, world peace and other important projects, according to a statement. Denzel Washington, a two-time Oscar winner, is known for his roles in “Malcolm X” and “Philadelphia.” He recently starred in “The Tragedy of Macbeth,” released in 2021, which earned him another Golden Statue nomination.

Megan Rapinoe, star of the United States women’s soccer team, is “strongly committed to equal gender pay, racial justice, and LGBTQI+ rights,” the note states. Among those chosen also stands out Simone Biles, “the most decorated American gymnast in history” and “strong advocate” for the mental health of athletes and victims of sexual assault, the White House said.

She is one of the victims of Larry Nassar, a former American women’s gymnastics team doctor convicted of sexually assaulting more than 250 gymnasts, most of them minors. John McCain, presidential candidate in 2008 and Republican congressman for decades, who died in 2018, will be honored posthumously, as will Steve Jobs.

Former government official Gabrielle Giffords, a shooting survivor who has campaigned for strict gun regulation, will also receive this prestigious award, at a time when the Biden administration tries to fight the killings in the country. Raúl Yzaguirre, an activist who presided over the National Council of La Raza for decades, also appears on the list. and was ambassador to the Dominican Republic under former President Barack Obama.

This great news comes accompanied by the announcement about the winner of the Oscar award, deaf actress Marlee Matlin, who was elected to the board of directors of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, reported the organization. The Academy, the body that awards the Oscars, indicated that Matlin will be part of the new board of directors that he will assume for the 2022-23 season.

Members of the board of directors, or governors, come from 17 branches of filmmaking, including actors, directors, producers, editors and the visual effects team. His task is to supervise the work of the Academy. The board includes other notable members, such as Steven Spielberg and Ava Duvernay., the director of “Selma”. Matlin fills the vacancy in the acting branch left by Laura Dern, joining Whoopi Goldberg and Rita Wilson.

The first deaf actress to win an Oscar for her role in “Children of a Lesser God,” she was praised this year for her portrayal of a somewhat eccentric but vulnerable mother in “CODA” (Child of Deaf Parents).. The independent film tells the story of Ruby, a high school teenager, the daughter of deaf parents, who tries to balance her musical ambitions with her family’s dependence on her to communicate with the world.

The film overcame stiff competition to secure Apple the coveted Best Picture award, beating streaming rivals like Netflix and traditional Hollywood studios, as well as a victory for the representation of people with disabilities on the big screen.

With information from AFP