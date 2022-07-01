Fortnite Season 3 Week 4 Missions

Epic Games released the new week’s missions for Fortnite and we’ll show you what they are.

Today is Thursday and that means new weekly quests on Fortnite. Epic Games launched the Missions corresponding to Week 4 of Season 3 of Chapter 3, which will allow us to gain experience and progress in the game. battle pass it’s from the season.

With each mission, players can earn 15,000 XP and the missions will be available until the end of the season, so there will be plenty of time to complete them all. We review them below:

Week 4 Missions – Fortnite Season 3 Chapter 3

• Knock down pine trees with a chainsaw launcher (0/5)

Reward: 15,000 XP

• Move 500 meters in the torrential tunnel of Caverna Descontrol (0/500)

Reward: 15,000 XP

• Destroy structure with an E-11 blaster rifle (0/15)

Reward: 15,000 XP

• Deal damage to opponents from a vehicle (0/250)

Reward: 15,000 XP

• Plant a Reality Seed in Placid Plants or Mushroom Garden (0/1)

Reward: 15,000 XP

• Search chests or ammo boxes at IO airship crash sites (0/2)

Reward: 15,000 XP

• Climb a ledge within 3 seconds of sliding (0/3)

Reward: 15,000 XP

Remember that the crossover event of Fall Guys x Fortnite x Rocket Leaguein which you can play rounds of Fall Guys to get rewards and skins in the other two games.