Fortnite goes crazy and multiple bugs appear at once

That a game as big as fortniteand have bugs Y failures various is up normal. Suddenly having several at the same time, and one of those that seriously affects the gaming experience, is not so normal. That’s what multiple gamers have run into. fortnite season 3: Many glitches at once. Just below we tell you what happened.

Update 07/01/2022 01:47 CEST: Epic Games has already solved the problems generated by a bug that caused other players to appear in different teams and could eliminate each other. Just below the tweet below we leave you the news in its original context.

Many bugs in Fortnite at the same time: what is happening?

At around 00:45 CEST on 07/01/2022, several Fortnite players were sharing several crazy video clips and testimonials on Twitter about their most recent games of the game. For unknown reasons, there were several serious bugs at oncesuch as fire friendthe possibility of see other enemy players on the minimap, edit opponents structures or even use reboot vans playing solo.

For example, below we leave you a video clip of the Twitter user Peacokc1; in it you see how, while playing, he can see the rest of the enemy players and, when eliminating one of them, the game ends suddenly for him even though he has not been eliminated:

In another video clip from Twitter user _antre__, we can see how as players jump off the battle bus at the start of the match, they appear on the minimap as alliessomething that should not be possible:

From our experience with the game, it all seems to have something to do with the fact that due to a bug, the game causes all players to be on the same team, and games end suddenly when eliminating “allies” when friendly fire is also enabled. At the time we write this news, Epic Games has not commented on it, although it is expected that everything will return to normal and remain an anecdote that will have bothered many players several games. We don’t know anything else, such as whether the bug is specific to a particular platform or generalized across all platforms.

