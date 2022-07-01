Find out who Sigourney Weaver will play in Avatar: The way of water

Avatar: The Way of Water He began to prepare his way for his premiere at the end of the year. This week it was revealed which character Kate Winslet will have, now it’s the turn of the great Sigourney Weaver.

The sequel to highest grossing film in history will focus on Na’Vi after the battle led by jake sully (Sam Worthington) and the various tribes to expel the humans from pandora. The time of peace on the huge planet was short-lived as new legions of humans returned for revenge. This will make Jake, Neytiri and his people prepare for a new battle.

The way of water will feature the return of major stars such as Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana Y Sigourney Weaver. New faces also join Cliff Curtis, Eddie Falco, Michelle Yeoh, Jemaine Clement, Vin Diesel Y Kate Winslet.

Ronal, Kate Winslet’s character.

in the first movie Sigourney gets under the skin Doctor Grace Augustine, the person in charge of the Avatar program. Using her Avatar, he goes into an exhaustive investigation of Pandora and her natives. While Grace’s intentions are noble, she is affected by the corporation that came to the planet to mine for the precious Unobtanium. Estranged from the Na’Vi, Grace sees hope in the arrival of Jake Sully.

The empire magazine prepare your next number with a special item dedicated to Avatar 2. This July 1, the prestigious publication shared a fragment of his interview with weaver. During the talk, the actress who gave life to Lieutenant Ellen Ripley He told what his new role in history is.

Kiri, Sigorurney’s new character.

According to Sigourney, she will return as a Na’Vi teen call Kiriwhich is the adopted daughter of Jake Sully and Neytiri. “I think we all remember pretty well what we felt when we were teenagers. I was 1.70 meters tall and 1.80 meters tall when I was 11 years old. She had a strong feeling that Kiri would be uncomfortable most of the time. She is looking for who she is. She thrilled me that Jim gave me that challenge”, Sigourney tells Empire.

Kiri going through Grace’s files.

The most striking detail comes with the images presented by Empire, since one of them has Kiri reviewing the video archive of Dr. Grace. This could suggest that there is a connection between Kiri and Grace. It is worth remembering that in the first film Grace is taken to the Tree of Souls looking to save her life. The wounded doctor does not survive, but everything indicates that her soul became part of Eywa. This leads us to think that Kiri could be a reincarnation of the creator of the Avatar Project.

