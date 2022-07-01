Farewell to Sylvester Stallone’s most ostentatious car

Sylvester Stallone, a veteran Hollywood reference since his performance as Rocky Balboa, Rambo among other film successes, decided to sell his most striking and ostentatious car in a goodbye that increased his assets. We show you the details…

June 30, 2022 9:18 p.m.

Sylvester Stallone is an icon of cinema in Hollywood and the world, remembered for his extraordinary performance as Rocky BalboaRambo among other characters that left their mark on the film industry, moving the public that to date is still enthusiastic about their films.

It should be noted that the actor, after each production made, earns millions of dollars per participation, in addition to becoming one of the most sought-after in the industry, which enabled him to acquire impressive top-of-the-line automotive modelsa detail that represents his second passion in life, after acting.

Among Bugatti, Mercedes-Benz, Rolls-Royce and more, each acquisition is simply one more luxury for its multimillion-dollar repertoire, with a variety of options for seven days a week, in the preferred personal transport that includes sporty, off-road and elegant.

Nevertheless, the star had to say goodbye to his ostentatious Cadillac Escalade ESV, to which he made some modifications in order to sell it, which looks like a limousine personalizing its interior in order to adapt it to the style of a sophisticated mobile office that offers folding seats, flat screen televisions, refrigerator, 6.2L V8 engine with a top speed of 180km/h.

for a price of 350 thousand dollarsthis luxury automotive beauty, no doubt added a few thousand dollars to his bank account to be able to buy another model or simply invest wisely in your exclusive collection.

+ Check out Sylvester Stallone’s flashy car:

The Sylvester Stallone’s flashy Cadillac Escalade ESV

The Sylvester Stallone’s flashy Cadillac Escalade ESV