everything we know about the doll movie starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling

Greta Gerwig could direct a movie based on her shopping list and it would be worth seeing. And it is that ‘Barbie’ can be confused with a boutade, a pink fantasy to clear the mind in 2023, but the truth is that with the team that she has behind no one is able to predict what we will be able to see.

For now we leave you with all we know about a film in which Aqua’s ‘Barbie girl’ will not play, and in return we will have overwhelming talent in front of and behind the camera. It’s not a bad deal.

The production of ‘Barbie’

The first barbie doll was released in 1959, based on one that was produced in Germany. From then until now, Barbie forms vital part of world pop culture, but especially American, where it has evolved along with society. And of course, this isn’t the first time she’s starred in a movie.

after the doll went down in popularity in the 90sMattel had to figure out a way to deal with the Bratz. And, of course, the way to do it was… through cinema. ‘Barbie in the Nutcracker’ premiered direct-to-video in 2001, where it was an absolute success. A saga had just been born.





There are currently 39 animated ‘Barbie’ movies set in different sagas, forming an unexplored universe, but it was shown that there was still interest in the doll. And, of course, that’s how, in 2009, the intention to make a live-action movie between Mattel and Universal was born. It didn’t work and ever since the scripts happenedamong which were some of Jenny Bicks (‘Sex and the City’, ‘The Greatest Showman’) and Diablo Cody (‘Juno’, ‘Tully’).

Missing a protagonist, and that, for a while, was none other than… Amy Schumer. But she had to leave the project and she was about to be replaced by Anne Hathaway before the project withered again. And then we come to the present moment, in which Warner took advantage of the gap left by Universal and Sony.

The director of ‘Barbie’

As you know by now, the director of ‘Barbie’ will be none other than Greta Gerwig, one of the most interesting voices in current cinema. The director of ‘Lady Bird’ and ‘Little Women’ has also scripted such important films for understanding the 21st century as ‘Frances Ha’. Of course, not someone whose path can be ignored easily.

The writers of ‘Barbie’

But it is that, in addition, in the script, Gerwig is accompanied by her husband, Noah Baumbach, who, in addition to directing iconic works such as ‘Frances Ha’ or ‘Marriage Story’, has written ‘The Fantastic Mr. Fox’ or ‘The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou’. If the head of these two does not come out something, at least, interestingwill be worthy of starring in an episode of ‘The X Files’.





The cast of ‘Barbie’

In the end, the role of the doll fell into the hands of Margot Robbie, an actress who is much more than Harley Quinn. In his filmography we can find films of the stature of ‘The Wolf of Wall Street’, ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ (where he played Sharon Tate herself) or ‘I, Tonya’, which earned him his first Oscar nomination. He would repeat two years later for ‘El scandal’.

And opposite her, Ryan Gosling as Ken. You will know Gosling for giving rein to his city of dreams in ‘La La Land’ (for which he was nominated for an Oscar for the second time) and for participating in ‘Blade runner 2049’, ‘The Big Short’ or ‘Lars and a real girl’. But is that This is not ending here.





Will Ferrell, Michael Cera, Simu Liu, Kate McKinnon or Emma Mackey will also have a role in a film that promises to be a whole “who’s who” of Hollywood.

The story of ‘Barbie’

for now little is known on the history of the film beyond what Margot Robbie herself said about it:

In Barbie you have the brand, the name itself, and people immediately have an idea of ​​’Oh, Margot have from Barbie, I know what it is’, but our goal is that for whatever you create, we will give you something completely different – something you didn’t know you wanted. Now, can we honor the brand and the fan base while also surprising people? Because if we can do all of this and spark an interesting conversation, then we’re doing it.

Well, a little more: the actress’s profile was found on Letterboxd, where she had a list of movies to watch to prepare for ‘Barbie’ that included ‘The Rochefort Ladies’, ‘The Umbrellas of Cherbourg’, ‘One, two, three… Splash!’, the Australian series ‘Puberty blues’ and… ‘The Truman Show’.

‘Barbie’ release date

Although we still don’t know when it will be released in Spain, ‘Barbie’ will be released in the United States on July 21, 2023.

Trailer, images and poster of ‘Barbie’

At the moment we only have these two images to warm mouth with a Barbie and a smiling Ken.









In addition, we have new images of the filming full of skating and colorful that show us Will Ferrell as the potential villain.











