Eva Mendes sent Ryan Gosling to the front with an insane request she made on the set of Barbie

The live-action Barbie movie, directed by Greta Gerwig, is currently filming in Venice Beach, Los Angeles, and images of this phase of filming have appeared more than once on social media since the initial reveal on June 15. . On the last, Margot Robbie, who will play Barbie, and Ryan Goslingwho will play handsome Ken, wear matching outfits in bright, fluorescent colors, just like the outfits the doll wore a few decades agospecifically in the 80s, in her role as a skater.

As the day of its theatrical release arrives, projected for the northern summer of 2023, it has become one of the most talked about films despite the time remaining; but not all feedback has been positive, even the first time Warner Bros published a photograph of Ryan Gosling in costume, Twitter users made memes and other comments on the selection of actors. “I don’t remember Ken having wrinkles”, “I love Ryan, but Tyler Cameron was perfect for the role”, “Ryan is handsome, but he makes Ken not so cute”, were some of the cruelest.

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling will play Barbie and Ken in a movie

But the comments do not stop there, since dozens of criticisms are directed at the future of their film careers. Some fans think that the decision to participate in this film is a desperate measure that neither of them, Margot and Ryan, needed. However, the trajectory of director Greta Gerwig, known for Lady Bird Y little women, motivates another sector regarding the twist that could be given to the story of a doll designed to be perfect from its origins and that has been transformed over time to adapt to new concepts.

Eva Mendes defended Ryan Gosling from criticism for his role as Ken in the Barbie movie

Other photos have been around social networks with different looks, one of them shows them dressed in a coordinated way as cowboys with hats, wide pants and fringes that hang from their shirts. The criticism has been so harsh that Ryan Gosling already has an advocate. This is the actress Eva Mendes, who has been his partner since 2011 and referred to the role that the 41-year-old actor will play in Barbie: “People know you’re not playing a real person, right?” he said on the show. TheTalk. “He’s playing a fake person.”

But not all the conversation was developed in a defensive tone, Mendes also made some jokes regarding a request he made to his partner about Ken’s underwear, which stands out from the shorts you saw in some of the photographs: “’Can I have that underwear? Please! I never ask for anything,’” she recalled.

What was Eva’s first reaction to seeing Ryan portrayed as Barbie’s boyfriend? The actress revealed between sighs that her inner 14-year-old girl was moved: “It’s a funny picture and he’s trying to be funny. So it worked on all levels.” From the initial images, Mendes showed his support for the actor on social networks and added a hashtag that says “that’s my Ken”.