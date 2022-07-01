Does Jennifer Garner blame Ben Affleck and JLo for her son Samuel’s clash? | Famous
Jennifer Garner reacted to the car accident his 10-year-old son Samuel was involved in while in the care of his father, Ben Affleck and JLo.
The last weekend of June, the little one had accompanied the actor and his fiancée to 777 Exotics, a luxury car rental agency in Beverly Hills. Samuel took the opportunity to get into a yellow Lamborghini Urus, which was apparently running, and when he reversed, he hit the front tire of a white BMW parked behind the sports car.
The unexpected put Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez on alert, who at the time were seeing the other luxury cars. Samuel got out of the car and the adults came over to make sure everything was in order. The unforeseen event did not happen to adults and everything was in a scare for the youngest of the three children that the Hollywood actor had with Jennifer Garner.
What does Jennifer Garner think about her 10-year-old son crashing a Lamborghini?
After the incident reported by TMZ last Sunday, June 26, a strong close to Jennifer Garner commented to Hollywood Life how the actress of ‘The Adam Project’ reacted.
“Jen was not happy when she found out that Ben let her son drive, especially since he was driving a sports car in a closed space of all things,” the source told the outlet.
Despite what happened, she is grateful that there were no injuries, because she knows how exposed her son was when he was behind the wheel: “She knows how dangerous that was and she knows that things could have gone very badly, for which she is more than grateful for Nobody was injured.”
Does Jennifer Garner also blame JLo for her son’s accident?
According to the source of Hollywood Life, the actress of ‘Thirteen Going on Thirty’ has said that it was not in her hands to avoid the scare that Samuel went through and that she does not blame him or hold a grudge against him.
“Even though JLo is a mom and probably knows how risky that was, Jen doesn’t blame her at all, because Ben should have done better.”
The person who leaked what Garner said pointed out that the protagonist and director of ‘Argo’ felt guilty and even annoyed with himself. He “apologized profusely and told her how sorry he was. She moved on, but she hopes that Ben and Samuel have learned their lesson from all of this,” she concluded.
This is how JLo reacted when Samuel crashed the Lamborghini
The paparazzi captured the moment in which Samuel is very distressed by what happened and JLo approaches to reassure him. In the images you can see the actress and singer when she takes him by the hand and then takes him from her shoulder showing her other cars with the desire that she forget the accident. Ben Affleck also pampered him after making sure that the accident did not happen to adults.