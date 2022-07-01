Denzel Washington, Steve Jobs and Simone Biles to Receive America’s Highest Civilian Honor | News
The actor Denzel Washington, the creator of
They are among the 17 Americans honored by President Joe Biden
Joe Biden
Denzel Washington, who twice won the
Megan Rapinoe, star of the United States women’s soccer team, is “very committed to equal gender pay, racial justice, and human rights
Among the chosen also stands out Simone Billes, “the gymnast American most decorated in history Y “great defender” of the
She is one of Larry Nassar’s victims.a former American women’s gymnastics team doctor ccondemned for sexual assault on more than 250 gymnasts, mostly minors.
JOhn McCain, presidential candidate in 2008 and Republican congressman for decades, died in 2018, will be honored posthumously, like Steve Jobs.
The former official Gabrielle Giffords, Survivor of a Shooting who has campaigned for a strict regulation of weapons, He will also receive this prestigious award, at a time when the Biden administration tries to fight against the killings in the country.
Also on the list is Raúl Yzaguirre, an activist who presided over the National Council of La Raza for decades and was ambassador to