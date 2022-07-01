Denzel Washington, Steve Jobs and Simone Biles to Receive America’s Highest Civilian Honor | News

The actor Denzel Washington, the creator of Manzana Steve Jobs, the late Congressman John McCain, activist Raúl Izaguirre, soccer player Megan Rapinoe and gymnast Simone Biles will receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom, highest civilian honor in USA, The White House announced this Friday.

They are among the 17 Americans honored by President Joe Biden for their “outstanding contributions” to the prosperity and values ​​of the United States, world peace or other important projects, according to a statement.

Denzel Washington, who twice won the Oscar, He is known for his roles in “Malcolm X” and “Philadelphia”. She recently starred in “The Tragedy of Macbeth,” released in 2021, which earned her another Golden Statue nomination.

Megan Rapinoe, star of the United States women’s soccer team, is “very committed to equal gender pay, racial justice, and human rights LGBTQI+ “, states the note.

Among the chosen also stands out Simone Billes, “the gymnast American most decorated in history Y “great defender” of the mental health of athletes and victims of sexual assault, the White House said.

She is one of Larry Nassar’s victims.a former American women’s gymnastics team doctor ccondemned for sexual assault on more than 250 gymnasts, mostly minors.

JOhn McCain, presidential candidate in 2008 and Republican congressman for decades, died in 2018, will be honored posthumously, like Steve Jobs.

The former official Gabrielle Giffords, Survivor of a Shooting who has campaigned for a strict regulation of weapons, He will also receive this prestigious award, at a time when the Biden administration tries to fight against the killings in the country.