date, participants and how to see the return of Vegetta, Luzu and Willyrex to Minecraft

The return of one of the most mythical series in the history of Twitter Y Youtube country has a date. This summer we will have a new ration of fights and mayors with the arrival of karma land 5and here we tell you everything you need to know about the event.

When does Karmaland 5 start: start date

Created by Vegeta and Willyrex, karmaland returns after several years of hiatus with a new season that will start next July 9, 2022. It is unknown if it will be live or what we will see is a montage with the best moments.

The participants of Karmaland 5

Below is the complete list of participants who have already confirmed their attendance at karma land 5. It remains to be seen what happens with the last two places available, which apparently could be reserved for the entry of IlloJuan and DjMariioo

Willyrex

Vegeta777

Alexby11

bysTaXx

Ruby

handle

luzu

lolita

Fargan

Where can I watch Karmaland 5: Twitch and YouTube

Each participant is expected to karma land 5 broadcast live, deferred or previously edited its time on the Minecraft server through its Twitch and YouTube channels, but as soon as more information about the event plans is revealed, we will let you know.