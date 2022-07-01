Dakota Johnson regrets that she was involved in the case of Johnny Depp | Films

Irais M.

The actress opened up about the actor’s trial against Amber Heard.

Dakota Johnson regretted that she had been involved in the trial of Johnny Depp against Amber Heard. This happened on the occasion of a viral video in which the actor apparently showed his injured finger to the protagonist of Fifty Shades of Grey.

“I was like, ‘for God’s sake, why? Why am I involved in this?’” Dakota Johnson explained. in interview with Vanity Fair. The video was captured while the actress and Johnny Depp promoted BlackMass (2015) within the framework of the Venice International Film Festival.

“I don’t remember that at all, but please leave me out of this. Don’t let it go any further,” added Dakota Johnson about the Johnny Depp case. “Can you imagine that I would have been called to testify?”, lamented the actress in the interview on the occasion of the July/August cover of the publication.

The title of the video was “The EXACT moment Dakota Johnson KNEW that Amber Heard was VIOLENT with Johnny Depp” and was referring to the actress allegedly noticing the actor’s injured finger as a result of the fight he had with his ex-wife in Australia that same year.

During the Interview, dakota johnson he also lamented that people watched the trial as if it were an entertainment program. “It’s like a court drama and it breaks my heart. It’s very, very crazy, humans are really weird and the internet is a wild place.” added about the case of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard.

“What I have a hard time understanding in terms of cancel culture, is the term ‘cancel culture’: the whole concept behind canceling a human being as if they were a date,” added the actress. “There are no people who do not make mistakes in life. The point of being alive is to figure it out. It’s not okay to hurt and hurt other people, there are consequences to those actions,” Johnson said.

“But the concept that the twitterverse decide if someone suddenly no longer exists is terrifying and devastating, “concluded the actress.

Photo: Michael Kovac/Getty Images

Between the Dakota Johnson’s upcoming projects highlights his participation in madam webof spider verse. What is your favorite interpretation of the actress?