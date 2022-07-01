Cryptocurrency advertising focuses on education

The times and the frenetic optimism of cryptocurrency consumers are in the past.

Several companies announced layoffs and coin prices crashed.

Cryptocurrency companies are facing increased regulatory pressure from governments around the world.

Do you already know our Instagram account? follow us

The crypto hype of 2021 could be over for now; But some companies are capitalizing on the market turmoil, known as a “crypto winter,” to double down on new marketing initiatives.

From $700 million stadium naming deals to Super Bowl ads featuring Matt Damon and Lebron James, crypto companies took advantage of all-time high prices and frenzied consumer optimism to break into the general awareness last year.

But in the last few weeks everything has changed. Companies announced layoffs and coin prices crashed. Then marketing budgets started to make noise: Total digital marketing spend—for some of the biggest players like Coinbase and FTX—dropped by almost 70% from mid-April to June 27; then the industry was still on the upswing, according to data from analytics firm Pathmatics.

One exception is Binance, which is hiring for 944 positions, 124 of which are in marketing and communications, according to its careers page. In fact, a tweet from Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao credits Binance’s restraint in spending money on flashy marketing gimmicks.

Incuso, Binance just announced a multi-year collaboration with soccer phenom Cristiano Ronaldo; is that Ronaldo’s NFTs will be sold exclusively on the Binance NFT marketplace. The company also recently launched a trading platform aimed at “high rollers” such as hedge funds and family offices.

Furthermore, Yi He, director of marketing at Binance, said that this cryptocurrency exchange holds regular AMA — “Ask Me Anything” — sessions, so that its clients can get a transparent view of how the company operates.

Now, cryptocurrency exchanges turn to education

Binance and OKX, another cryptocurrency exchange, told Insider that they are currently focusing on education and new marketing initiatives.

For example, OKX hosts learning material on its website to educate new traders and investors on:

The risks

The rewards of cryptocurrencies

But Haider Rafique, OKX’s chief marketing officer, told Insider that these resources are “not enough.” Instead, there should be active industry efforts to “break the culture of things going to the moon.”

“What really bummed me out was when various cryptocurrency companies started hiring celebrities. And the message was like: ‘it’s time to buy cryptocurrencies, and you buy them on this platform,'” Rafique said.

As part of its “crypto winter” pivot, OKX plans to launch a new brand campaign later this year. It will also drive responsible investment messaging to highlight that there is value in being conservative and taking calculated risks.

For his part, Geoff Renaud, co-founder of Invisible North — an advertising agency that works with cryptocurrencies — said that most people do not really understand the ins and outs of cryptocurrencies.

“Smart companies are shifting their budgets in this bear market to invest in content and experiences that help break down the technical barriers that make crypto so difficult to understand,” Renaud said.

«The brand is born from the community, from helping people to solve their problems»

Crypto businesses are facing increased regulatory pressure from governments around the world; this intensified after the crash of the Terra stablecoin in May.

But, even with these headwinds, Binance and OKX are optimistic that they can earn consumer trust through skillful crisis management and responsible advertising.

“We rarely do sponsorships and we don’t like to waste money,” Binance’s Yi said. “Binance’s brand comes from the community, by helping people solve their problems.”

On the other hand, OKX signed partnerships with teams like McLaren in Formula 1, Manchester City and the Tribeca Film Festival. But Rafique said that while these deals provide exposure, trust is built in everyday interactions with customers.

“Often the market gives us the opportunity,” Rafique said, recounting how OKX instituted emergency risk systems that would sell client funds if a stablecoin broke its parity; as it happened with Luna and Terra a few weeks ago.

These systems meant that most OKX clients lost little or no money in the ensuing crash; those that did were reimbursed by the exchange.

“I wish I could say that incident alone will help us gain confidence,” Rafique said. “I think there are going to have to be dozens of those incidents.”

NOW READ: Iran and the United States begin indirect nuclear talks in Qatar, with the EU as mediator

ALSO READ: Inflation and interest rates on the rise, Colombia has a new government and more stories

Discover more stories at Business Insider Mexico

Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, TikTok Y Youtube

NOW GO: