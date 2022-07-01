Christian Bale backpacked in Chile and traveled from Santiago to Torres del Paine: “It was beautiful”

This July 7th the film premieres in Chile Thor: love and thunder. A final installment of Marvel that promises a lot due to the direction of Taika Waititi and the inclusion of actor Christian Bale as the villain of the film. The latter plays Gorr, an alien known as the “Butcher of Gods” or also as the “Redeemer”.

On the occasion of this superhero movie, the British gave an interview for Publimetro, in which, among other things, commented on the fact that Waititi considered him the best Marvel villain.

“It’s very exciting to hear, isn’t it? And it’s really good company with the villains that I’m familiar with, at least from the Marvel Universe, so that’s incredibly good.” said the actor after the Batman trilogy. “I’m not quite sure who exactly has been voting on that.”

The actor also talked about how has been to personify an antagonist that promises to be one of the darkest in the franchise.

“We wanted someone who, beyond the bloodthirsty massacre in which he is engaged and enjoys, we wanted something, perhaps I am exaggerating, that was close or at least understandable“, he claimed. “You have this evil character in the middle of this Taika humor. But I think there’s a real beautiful sincerity and the movie is hilarious, but much more emotional than I had anticipated“.

His time in Chile

In the interview with the media, Christian Bale also told about the time he visited Chile. “I spent a little time in Chile. My wife and I backpacked up and down from Santiago to Torres del Paine. That was in 2003“, Said the British actor.

Although his visit was nearly two decades ago, Bale fondly remembers the trip. “It was beautiful. We were in Chacabuco and everywhere“, hill.