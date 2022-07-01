Christian Bale backpacked in Chile and traveled from Santiago to Torres del Paine: “It was beautiful”

This July 7th the film premieres in Chile Thor: love and thunder. A final installment of Marvel that promises a lot due to the direction of Taika Waititi and the inclusion of actor Christian Bale as the villain of the film. The latter plays Gorr, an alien known as the “Butcher of Gods” or also as the “Redeemer”.

On the occasion of this superhero movie, the British gave an interview for Publimetro, in which, among other things, commented on the fact that Waititi considered him the best Marvel villain.

It’s very exciting to hear, isn’t it? And it’s really good company with the villains that I’m familiar with, at least from the Marvel Universe, so that’s incredibly good.” said the actor after the Batman trilogy. “I’m not quite sure who exactly has been voting on that.”

read also


post image

Christian Bale could return as Batman, but on one condition