Chris Pratt premieres series on Amazon and confesses that he cries for the attacks on networks – Tvshow – 07/01/2022

Exclusive Content The note you are trying to access is exclusively for subscribers subscribe know our plans

and enjoy El País without limits. Get into If you are already a subscriber you can

Sign in with your username and password.

Chris Pratt He went from being the funny chubby of the series Parks & Recreation to one of the most sought after actors in Hollywood thanks to his charisma, some humor and several box office successes. And some controversies, in his case shooting blanks, because that happens to all stars.

And as such he has been quite busy. A few weeks ago it premiered Jurassic World: Dominion, one of the most successful franchises of the last decade. And on Thursday the 7th he returns to play Star-Lord, his character from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, in Thor: Love and Thunder.

Today, in addition, it premieres on Amazon Prime Video the ending list, a personal project directed by the competent Antoine Fuqua. There’s also Taylor Kitsch and Constance Wu.

Pratt, who bought the rights to the novel by Jack Carr and was in charge of advancing the series, is James Reece, a Navy Seal, that is, an elite American soldier. During a mission abroad his companions were killed in an ambush, and upon returning home confusing memories begin to surface that make him question his guilt.

To make the situation worse, his family is murdered the same day he returns and he also “discovers dark forces working against him,” according to the official statement of the series. With revenge as a way of life, he turns to a friend of his who works at the CIA to find out who is behind the confusing deaths. The result is a conspiracy that reaches the highest levels of government.

The eight-episode series is based on the novel by Jack Carr, who before becoming a best-selling writer, was an Army sniper and participated in military missions around the world.

Image from the series “The terminal list”. Photo: Diffusion

It is Pratt’s return to the serial format more than a decade after the end of Parks and Recreation.

It was from 2014, when he became one of the Guardians of the Galaxy (just Star Lord its unofficial leader) that his name began to be noticed.

He has been the voice of Emmet Brickowski in the Lego movie saga and will be the voice of Mario in the Lego movie. Super Mario Y garfieldin the new lasagna-loving cat.

Recently, Pratt, who is married to Katherine Schwarzenegger (Arnold’s eldest daughter) has been in some controversy.

In a recent interview with Men’s Health magazine, Pratt referred to the accusation of belonging to the Hillsong church, questioned for its therapies to “cure” homosexuality. “I never went to Hillsong,” she said. “Actually, I’ve never been to Hillsong. I don’t know anyone from that church.”

Chris Pratt and the Guardians of the Galaxy in “Avengers: Infinity War.” Photo: Disney

In another controversy, Pratt was again at the center of criticism for a message he posted on his social networks to his current wife. The message read, “Find someone who looks at you like this. Do you know? We met at church. She is giving me a wonderful life and a beautiful and healthy daughter.” That comment was seen by people with free time as contempt for his son Jack (from his marriage to Anna Faris) who was born premature and with cognitive problems.

“Several articles came out saying, ‘It’s embarrassing. I can’t believe Chris Pratt would thank him for a healthy daughter when her first child was born premature. That’s a hint for his ex-wife. And I was like: ‘this is so fucked up,’” she commented. “My son will read this one day. He has nine years. And he is engraved in a digital stone. It really pisses me off a lot, man. I cried because of this,” he added.

Nothing, just the same, it would seem, beyond the idle time of Internet users, go against his popularity. the ending list It is a strong personal and Amazon Prime Video bet.