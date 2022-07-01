Chris Hemsworth: From driving a $197,000 Audi, to this…

Chris Hemsworth is known the world over for bringing Thor to life on the big screen. This character allowed him to get hold of a large amount of dollars, which he decided to invest in a luxurious collection of cars. However, one of the machines he owns does not have the value one would expect from a celebrity. He knows more about this car, below.

July 01, 2022 8:02 p.m.

Chris Hemsworthsaw his career catapulted thanks to his performances as Thorin the Marvel Cinematic Universe. With his interpretations, he managed to make the son of Odin, who appears in the comics of Marvel and who is based on the Norse god, become one of the fan favorite characters.

Work with Marvel Studios, also allowed him access to an exorbitant sum of money. Since you have a great passion for high-end carsHemsworth decided to invest several dollars in his garage. One of the cars that we can find in his collection is a fast Audi r8whose market value is around 197 thousand dollars.

This Audi R8 hides a powerful engine under the hood 5.2-liter V10which is capable of generating 562 horsepower of power Thanks to this power, it can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.7 seconds. In addition, this luxurious sports car from the German company that Hemsworth has, reaches a top speed of 329 km/h.

for his work in Thor: Love and ThunderHemsworth took a bag of $20 million. Such high salaries make many of the fans look surprised to find out about another of the cars he drives. We are talking about a acura mdxthat although it is luxurious, has a value of only 44 thousand dollarsa figure that a great celebrity like him could far exceed.

The Australian’s Acura MDX has an engine 3.5-liter supercharged V6 under the chest This engine generates a power of 290 horsepower. Thus, this luxury brand car belonging to Slingcan reach a top speed of 243 km/h and go from 0 to 100 km/h in 7 seconds.

Chris Hemsworth and his Acura MDX.