Chris Hemsworth Confesses Gorr Is His “Favorite” Marvel Villain, Praises Christian Bale

‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ opens on July 8, and there is very little left for fans of the Nordic superhero to enjoy their new adventure. In it, he meets up with his ex. Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), turned into the Goddess of Thunderand with which makes up the leading couple.

But it was not with Natalie Portman with whom Hemsworth has given the last press conference for the movie, but with Christian Baleanother of the stars of the film, which premieres in the ‘Thor’ saga and in the MCU as Gorr, the Butcher God.

And Chris Hemsworth, protagonist of the saga in which he has been since 2011, has surprised the audience saying that Christian Bale’s is his “favorite MCU villain”: “I love everyone I’ve worked with very much, but this is particularly special“.

He particularly valued his ability to get the audience to empathize with a villain: “Referring to what Christian said before, this villain has an empathetic quality, a vulnerability. You ask yourself: ‘What you are doing is wrong, but you have your motivation‘”.





Christian Bale as Gorr in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ | Marvel



“Every time I work with someone different, the different characters bring me different things and this has been the case. And yes, you have done an amazing jobhe said in reference to his new partner.

Bale, also present At the press conference, he also commented on his point of view regarding this character, in accordance with what Hemsworth said. The actor, who was Batman in Christopher Nolan’s trilogy, has confessed his taste for the wicked: “It makes me a special pleasure to play a villain, rather than play the hero. Chris’s job is more complicated. Bad guys fascinate everyone immediately”.

“He’s a monster, yes, but gives rise to some understanding of why it got there“, has counted seconding the words of Hemsworth. Also praise the director’s work, Taika Waititi: “The beauty of this is that Taika puts many very funny moments, but at the same time the story advances very good. I don’t know if sympathy is saying too much, but at least you understand something of the terrible decisions that the villain makes.

Gorr, the Butcher God, is a godhunter who wants revenge on the kings of Olympusespecially with Zeus, played by Russell Crowe, and the high court of the gods, as promised in the trailer above. “The gods only care about themselves, so this is my oath: all gods will die“, you hear him say.

Surely you are interested in:

Elsa Pataky tells how Chris Hemsworth convinced her to star in ‘Interceptor’: “It has been a great help”