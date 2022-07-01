‘Checo’ Pérez finishes seventh in practice 2 of the British GP

For the second session Red Bull was able to test the new updates and the most striking was the engine cover

The ‘Czech’ Perez He finished in seventh place in the second practice of the British Grand Prix setting a time of 1:29.753, all in the middle of a session that represented the first laps of the weekend for Red Bull.

The conditions in Silverstone they improved after a half day marked by rain and a track that prevented the teams from working comfortably. During the afternoon on the island, the Red Bull and the ferrari They started with a medium compound, placing the four pilots of these teams among the first positions.

for the second session Red Bull was able to test the new updates and the most striking was the engine cover, as this piece was thinner in order to reduce the weight of the RB18 and keep fighting against the Scudería, which also brought England important improvements in the ferrari.

Checo Pérez at the Silverstone circuit in the United Kingdom EPA

charles leclerc led the injury during the first part of practice with a 1:29.469, while ‘Czech’ Perez He scored a 1:30.095 with which he placed fourth.

‘Czech‘ began to drop positions as the other drivers bet on the red compound. The man from Guadalajara was the last to change to a soft tire with 15 minutes left to finish the time and with that he went from ninth to seventh place.

Given the little activity that was experienced in the first practice, some of the teams used the last minutes to carry out a race simulation, causing the times to stop improving.

For its part, Carlos Sainz finished the day with the best time with a 1:28.942 followed by Lewis Hamilton, lando norris and the world champion Max Verstappen He finished in fourth position.