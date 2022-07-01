Champions League, group stage records and statistics: Lionel Messi the player with the most goals

Let’s see the most interesting group stage records of Champions League, starting from the 1992/1993 season. The statistics do not include the second day phase, played from 1999/2000 to 2002/2003. First of all, the player who has scored the most goals is Lionel Messi (76 between Barcelona And Paris Saint-Germain). To chase theArgentine there is Cristiano Ronaldo with 73 goals. Much more behind Robert Lewandowski and Karim Benzemaboth at 56.

There are other curious records to mention, including the fastest goal in group stage history by Champions Leaguemarked by Jonas after 11 seconds of playing in Valencia-Bayer Leverkusen, which ended 3-1 for the hosts on 01/11/2011. The record for goals achieved in a single game belongs to Luiz Adrianoauthor of a manita in Bate Borisov-Shaktar Donetsk (0-7, 21/10/2014). Instead, the player who has scored the most goals in the whole group stage is Cristiano Ronaldo, 11 in the 2015/2016 season. Furthermore the Portuguese he is also the only footballer along with Sebastian Haller to have scored in all the matches of a group.

Cristiano Ronaldo in 2018

Champions League, group stage records and statistics: Cristiano Ronaldo the player with the most appearances

Among the players who have collected the most appearances in Champions League there is Cristiano Ronaldo on pole, which between Manchester United, real Madrid And Juventus, played 98 games. Iker follows Casillaswith 95 appearances between real Madrid And Port and, to close the podium, is Lionel Messi, with 81 matches played. In this particular ranking there is also Xavi Hernandez, 80 appearances only with Barcelona.

In addition there are also team statistics, including the one that has passed the group stage several times by Champions Leaguewhich it is the real Madrid (26). There are many other records of the blancosthe team that scored the most goals (372), scored the most points (333) and participated several times in the groups (26), like the Barcelona. The qualification to the round of 16 with the fewest points obtained is a record that belongs to the Zenit St. Petersburg, 6 points in the 2013/2014 season. Finally, the game with the most goals is the one played between Borussia Dortmund And Legia Warsaw on 11/22/2016, won 8-4 by the hosts.