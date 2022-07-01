Cameron Diaz, what were his first movies

Mexico. Cameron Díaz, whose full name is Cameron Michelle Diaz, originally from San Diego, California, USA, (1972) She is one of the actresses who could succeed in Hollywood cinema, Also as a model.

Cameron Díaz, who is currently retired from the world of cinema, She was able to capture the attention of the public in many countries thanks to her beauty and above all talent, since she knew how to impose herself in each performance.

Cameron became famous in the 1990s by participating in films such as The Mask, My Best Friend’s Wedding and There’s Something About the Sea, and these were her first films, between 1994 and 1998.

Then other jobs in the cinema came to Cameron’s life that continued to project her worldwide and in the 2000s she filmed hisotiras for Hollywood such as Charlie’s Angels and its sequel Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle, The Holiday and Bad and Teacher.

In addition, the beautiful American actress has been nominated four times for the Golden Globe award for her participation in the films Being John Malkovich (1999), Vanilla Sky (2001), Gangs of New York (2002) and There’s Something About Mary (1998).

Cameron Diaz stopped acting during 2018 and dedicated herself completely to her facet as a businesswoman, since she owns a wine brand called Avaline.