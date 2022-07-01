Cameron Diaz, what were his first movies

Mexico. Cameron Díaz, whose full name is Cameron Michelle Diaz, originally from San Diego, California, USA, (1972) She is one of the actresses who could succeed in Hollywood cinema, Also as a model.

Cameron Díaz, who is currently retired from the world of cinema, She was able to capture the attention of the public in many countries thanks to her beauty and above all talent, since she knew how to impose herself in each performance.

Cameron became famous in the 1990s by participating in films such as The Mask, My Best Friend’s Wedding and There’s Something About the Sea, and these were her first films, between 1994 and 1998.

Then other jobs in the cinema came to Cameron’s life that continued to project her worldwide and in the 2000s she filmed hisotiras for Hollywood such as Charlie’s Angels and its sequel Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle, The Holiday and Bad and Teacher.

In addition, the beautiful American actress has been nominated four times for the Golden Globe award for her participation in the films Being John Malkovich (1999), Vanilla Sky (2001), Gangs of New York (2002) and There’s Something About Mary (1998).

Cameron Diaz stopped acting during 2018 and dedicated herself completely to her facet as a businesswoman, since she owns a wine brand called Avaline.

I studied Communication Sciences at the Autonomous University of Sinaloa. My experience as a journalist goes back to 1988, when I began to collaborate in Grupo Acir, with Fernando Sarabia and Julieta Hernández in an entertainment program. Then I joined Noroeste as a collaborator in the Shows section with Rolando Arenas and stayed for almost five years. Later he became part of the newspaper El Sol del Pacífico and collaborated with Susana Cazadero in the Entertainment section for 3 years. I joined Debate de Mazatlán in 2001 to work as a reporter for Social, Culture, Shows; then I receive the opportunity, in 2012, to be Editor of the newspaper La Sirena, a position I held for three and a half years. Since the end of 2015 he has been working as a web reporter in the Debate Shows section.

