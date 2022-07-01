Cameron Díaz returns to the world of cinema, after eight years withdrawn, from the hand of Netflix

Cameron Diaz He was for years at the top of Hollywood. After achieving success with films like ‘Something happens with Mary’ either ‘Charlie’s Angels’became one of the most recognized faces in the industry and also one of the most popular and loved by the public.

Nevertheless, After decades at the top of the cinema, the Californian decided it was time to retire and starting a family, especially after the birth of his daughter, Raddix Madden, in early 2019, when he announced his final retirement in an interview.

Nowit seems that the acclaimed actress has thought better of it and has decided to return to the big screenwhere there were many who missed his presence.

CAMERON DÍAZ RETURNS TO THE WORLD OF CINEMA

Cameron Díaz is back in the world of cinema after almost a decade away. This has been announced Jamie Foxxthat has given the news in a most peculiar and surprising way, sharing a phone conversation with the actress, which was attended by a third guestthe NFL champion and husband of top model Gisele Bündchen, Tom Brady.

“Cameron, I hope you’re not mad that I recorded this, but there’s no turning back now.. I had to call the ‘GOAT’ (Greatest of All Time) to bring back another ‘GOAT’. Cameron Diaz and I are back in action with our new movie“, can be read in the publication that Foxx has shared on his Twitter account.

to break the news, Jamie Foxx asked for the collaboration of Tom Brady to help Cameron with something in which he already has ‘experience’. The American had announced his professional retirement this year, only to later change his mind and decide that he would continue playing, so he already knows what it’s like to leave and come back.

“I was talking to Jamie and she said you need a few tips to ‘unretire’ yourself. I have some experience with thisBrady is heard saying during the recording.

Cameron Diaz herself confirmed the newsthe news advanced by Foxx on his Instagram profile: “Jamie Foxx, only you could bring me back into action! I can’t wait any longer, it’s going to be the bomb!“, she wrote in the ‘stories’ function of the well-known social network, making it clear how excited she is about this new challenge.

The film with which the actress will return to the world of acting will be borne by Netflix and will be titled ‘Back in Action’.

Is It is not the first time that the protagonist of ‘The Holiday’ works with Jamie Foxxboth already shared screen in ‘Any Sunday’and the musical remake of ‘Annie’one of the last projects of the actress before retiring.