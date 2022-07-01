Cameron Diaz announces that he is ending his retirement to return to acting in a movie | Culture

Upon turning 40, actress Cameron Diaz realized that she needed a turn in her life. “There are many experiences that I have not lived and circumstances that I do not know,” she confessed then to announce her retirement from the world of interpretation. Ten years later, less than a month shy of her 50th birthday, Diaz has just announced her comeback. She will do it in the Netflix movie Back-in-Action (Back to action), where he will share a cast with Jamie Foxx.

Foxx himself was in charge of advancing that Diaz was back after his last role in 2014, in which it was a version of Annie. Foxx shared on Twitter a phone conversation of less than a minute with the actress, in which she is expectant. “Thanks for calling. I am very anxious. I’m going up the walls”, Diaz answered when picking up the call, “I don’t know how to do this, do you?”.

Also joining the conversation is Tom Brady, a professional NFL player. The reason? Brady retired from the league only to return to it 40 days later, so Foxx thought he could help him with this. “He was talking to Jamie and he told me you needed some advice on how to come back from retirement,” Brady jokes. “I am relatively successful in not retiring.”

Diaz and Foxx have a good relationship after having acted together in any given Sunday, by Oliver Stone, in 1999. At the time, the actress was 27 years old and he was 32. Since then they have remained friends, and now Diaz has thanked his partner for his involvement. “Jamie Foxx, only you could get me back in action!!! I can’t wait any longer, it’s going to be great!” Diaz wrote on Instagram.

Few details of the film are yet known, but it is expected to be a comedy, directed by Seth Gordon and written by Brendan O’Brien. Production will begin work at the end of the year, although there is no release date in sight. After spending time with her daughter and having been involved in other businesses for several years, such as her organic wine brand, it remains to be seen if Diaz will be able to repeat as one of the most iconic actresses in the industry, as she was in the 2000 with movies like Something happens with Mary either Charlie’s Angels.