Black Adam’s demonic villain leaked through movie merchandising

Black Adamthe upcoming and long-awaited film from Warner Bros. starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnsonhas already shared his first and spectacular trailer in which we finally see the almighty antihero of DC, in addition to the components of the Justice Society of America. But what about the real villain of the film? And it is that neither in the trailer nor in any promotional material of Black Adam has mention been made of a specific antagonist, leaving his identity in the most absolute anonymity. Until now. And it is that we already know the identity and appearance of said character thanks to the leak of merchandise of the film.

This is the demonic villain Sabbac

Thus, the brand of action figures McFarlane Toys has leaked the authentic villain or antagonist of Black Adam, along with the rest of the figures in the collection dedicated to the DC film. Is about sabbaca demonic entity known from the comics that is born as the negative counterpart of Black Adam himself and that, on this occasion, it seems that he will absorb the power of up to four historical villains of the publisher. In the film he is played by the actor Marwan Kenzari.

“Nearly 5,000 years after being granted the almighty powers of the ancient gods, and imprisoned just as quickly, Black Adam (Johnson) is released from his earthly tomb, ready to unleash his unique way of delivering justice on the modern world. “, we can read in the official synopsis from Black Adam.

Dwayne Johnson will be accompanied by a spectacular cast made up of names like aldis hodge (Hidden Figures) in the role of Hawkman, Noah Centineo (To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before) as Atom Smasher, sarah shahi (Alias) giving life to Adrianna, Quintess Swindell (Hidden Instincts) as Cyclone, Bodhi Sabongui (A Million Little Things) as Amon and Pierce Brosnan (aka Bond, James Bond) playing Dr. Fate.

Black Adam opens in theaters next October 21, 2022.

Source | TheDirect