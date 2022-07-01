Beyoncé is a rhinestone-covered Amazon for the new album

Beautiful, wild but like only a queen of Amazons it could be: Beyoncé unveiled the new album cover and amazed by the seductive image, which resembles a sculpture. And that he sees her covered in rhinestones, proud on a transparent horse.

In the Instagram post he also told what it meant to work on this new project and what is the message he wants to convey.

Beyoncé looks like a seductive sculpture on the cover of the new album

The body is covered with rhinestones. The face and gaze of Beyoncé they exude pride, for the femininity that emerges in all its beauty in this image, but also for this new work that arrives six years after the last one. The shot is a celebration of love for one’s body, without fear of judgment, a physique that is shown how strong and sensual in that double meaning that instead finds its answer in the feminine.

The wait to listen Renaissance is about to end, in fact it will be available starting from July 29, but in the meantime the pop star has unveiled the cover, in which it is portrayed as an Amazon covered with rhinestones.

“The creation of this album gave me a place to dream and find an escape route in a scary time for the world – he written Beyoncé through her Instagram profile to accompany the cover -. It allowed me to feel free and adventurous at a time when little else was moving. My intention was to create a safe place, a place without judgment. A place to be free from perfectionism and excessive thinking. A place to scream, free yourself, feel the freedom “.

Then the artist added a message for his fans, recalling what he would like to convey through this new album: “It was a beautiful journey of exploration. I hope you can find joy in this music. I hope that let yourself be inspired by sertivi as unique, strong and sexy as you are“.

And the meaning of this journey, and of what it wants to convey, is also all in the title of the album itself: Renaissanceor rather Risorgimento.

An invitation to rise again, after difficult years, in which the whole world had to deal with something unexpected: the health emergency.

Beyoncé, career and private life

She is a queen Beyoncé: his fans say it, but also the talent, the voice, the ability to be on stage and to excite. All this makes it a pop icon.

His career is full of successes starting from his debut with the trio of Destiny’s Child up to the path as a soloist. She made herself known in the show biz world from a very young age, making her debut with the group’s first single in 1997. From there she was an ascent, a path made of effort and talent, which has led her to be one of the most loved artists.

On the private front she has been linked for many years to her colleague rapper Jay – Z with whom she married in 2008. They have children: Blue Ivy born in 2012 and the twins Rumi and Sir Carter born in 2017. During her career she won 28 Grammys Awards, including 20 solo.