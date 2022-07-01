Awesome! The trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard was a success on YouTube

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord /Telegram

If the United States knows how to do something, it is to turn a trial into a media show, and the case of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard was no exception, since they are 2 movie stars and it was expected that their legal problems would capture the attention of millions. The trial came to an end today and immediately caused something to be talked about not only because of the resolution, but also because of the audience levels it reached on YouTube.

The trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard broke it on YouTube

The trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, which began in 2016, concluded today and millions of people were aware of what happened in real time. This legal dispute was covered and broadcast by the YouTube channel Law & Crime and the last stage of the process delivered great results. We say this because today, the resolution of the authorities regarding the case was seen live by 3.5 million YouTube users, an unprecedented figure in the history of Google’s video platform.

According to previous figures, the Law & Crime channel, which has 3.3 million subscribers, registered more than 400 million views of its videos, reaching its highest numbers in the last phase of the trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard in April. past.

Why the YouTube audience was interested in the case of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard?

What was it that attracted the audience to the YouTube channel? According to a site report be a heroLaw & Crime President Rachel Stockman noted the following: “It seems that this curiosity and fascination of being an armchair detective and trying to figure out who was right and who was wrong has captivated the audience here. However, I think that there are some benefits to this, which is its transparency in our justice system and that’s important. And the fact that more viewers and more readers get involved in this system maybe in the future it will generate interest in other cases that are covered.”

Continue reading the story

YouTube is not the only platform that took advantage of the hype for the trial of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard because in early May, the attention was such that some Twitch streamers chose to broadcast the legal dispute on their channels instead of video games, registering figures high audience.

Still here at LEVEL UP.

Video: SPECIALS – Hot Tub, ASMR and bans? We explain what is happening on Twitch

Source 1Source 2