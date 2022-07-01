Avatar 2, the first photos of Kate Winslet as the warrior Na’vi Ronal

After the extraordinary success of 2009, which led to the winning of three Oscars for Best Photography, Best Set Design and Best Special Effects, Avatar is preparing to return to the big screen with a sequel. The date to be circled in red is December 14, when the second chapter of the film directed once again by will be released in Italy James Cameron.

The role of Kate Winslet and the first official photo

After 25 years from Titanic, James Cameron back to work with Kate Winsletin a completely different film compared to the blockbuster of 1997. Through a post published on its social channels, the magazine Empire Magazine released the first official photo of Kate Winslet as the warrior Na’vi Ronal, characterized as those of his race with blue skin and a sort of unicorn above his head. Ronal will have a very important role in the film, since he lives in the shallows of the oceans of Pandora, the planet where the film is set, and leads the tribe of Metkayina. Kate Winslet is not the only new entry in the film, which will also see other famous faces such as Michelle Yeoh, Vin Diesel, Cliff Curtis, Edie Falco and Jemaine Clement, whose roles, however, have not yet been disclosed. Also present some protagonists already seen in 2009 as Zoe Saldanain the role of Neytiri, Sam Worthington And Sigourney Weaver. Avatar – The way of water (or Avatar 2) is set more than a decade after the events of the first film. At the center of the plot is the story of the Sully family, who must struggle with everything that life puts in front of them, between battles and tragedies.