AnimeClick on Twitch: Schedule from June 27 to July 3, 2022
Here is the program of our week on Twitchtake a good look at the calendar immediately: you will always find the article on the right side for the whole week.
MangaNight: 4 Chat with Tsundoku, Otaku Inside and Giap Cult
The most popular Monday date, fill them with questions
Tuesday 20.30
After last week’s test, this column now starts on a permanent basis, weekly, to talk only about souls and always about souls, obviously putting your opinions and comments at the center
ArcadeClick: Just Anime-themed Chatting on Fall Guys
ArcadeClick returns but strengthened with the GamerClick guys! This is the turn of a very chill evening talking about anime, video games and Fall Guys!
ANIME SUMMER 2022
Let’s talk about summer souls and we all decide which souls are worth seeing or not!
Recap of the Week!
The live with the most comments in history, based literally on nothing, will not be missing even this week, which then we still have to talk about vegetables but I was waiting for Ellie sincerely, the great success of cold cuts cannot remain an isolated case.