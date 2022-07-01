American Psychopath: Christian Bale’s film that is an absolute classic of cinema and in which he played a murderer | SPORT-PLAY

Christian Bale’s career has been marked by great characters on the big screenfor those who have prepared to the extreme of radically change your body. In his extensive career, he stood out as Bruce Wayne, the Batman of Christopher Nolan’s trilogy with “Batman Begins”, “The Dark Knight” and “The Dark Knight Rises”, along with figures such as Cillian Murphy, Liam Neeson , Gary Oldman, Kate Holmes, Morgan Freenman and Heath Ledger.

In this way, it was considered one of the best Batman to ever appear on the big screen. His talent is, without a doubt, one of the most unique in the industry.

One of his most celebrated works was the one he did in “american psycho” (“American Psycho” in its original language), the tape of Mary Harron who starred in 2000a violent and disturbing story about his addicted serial killer himself.

Bateman in a suit protector while pointing to his music (Photo: Muse Productions)

WHAT IS “AMERICAN PSYCHOPATH” ABOUT?

The film, based on novel of the same name by Bret Easton Ellisit focuses on patrick batman, a businessman immersed in the boring bureaucracy of his office. He is trapped in that world of double mirrors in which everyone shows off his successes and luxuries.

The protagonist is, above all, a narcissist. He takes care of his image obsessively, he contemplates himself daily and seeks to eliminate any imperfection. The character’s exercise and grooming routine is carried out to the smallest detail.

His life changes when, first, murder a beggar and a dog in the streetafter trying to hit him, he asks for money, and then does the same, but using an axe, with Paul Allen, a colleague who detested.

“American Psycho” It is a horror story, with a very subtle humor, with a special development in the excesses and impulses of Bateman, in terms of sexuality and evil. Her view of reality is distorted to such an extent that she is mistaken for her identity.both his and his victims.

The film perfectly builds and portrays that unhealthy look at the success of capitalist society. Bale’s impressive performance gives body and voice to that monster that hides in the most boring offices of the vertiginous social ascent.

Bateman, with a bloody face, after attacking his victim (Photo: Muse Productions)

WHO ARE THE ACTORS AND CHARACTERS OF “AMERICAN PSYCHOPATH”?

Christian Bale as Patrick Bateman

Reese Witherspoon as Evelyn Williams

Chloë Sevigny as Jean

Justin Theroux as Timothy Bryce

Josh Lucas as Craig McDermott

Bill Sage as David Van Patten

Matt Ross as Luis Carruthers

Jared Leto as Paul Allen

Samantha Mathis as Courtney Rawlinson

Willem Dafoe as Detective Donald Kimball

Cara Seymour as Christie

Guinevere Turner as Elizabeth

Krista Sutton as Sabrina

Reg E. Cathey as Al

Catherine Black as Vanden

Anthony Lemke as Marcus Halberstram

Stephen Bogaert as Harold Carnes

Bateman getting a facial (Photo: Muse Productions)

HOW TO WATCH “AMERICAN PSYCHOPATH”?

The movie “american psycho”, directed by Mary Harron, is available in the catalog of Amazon Prime Video. You can watch the film online at this link.

TRAILER OF “AMERICAN PSYCHOPATH”