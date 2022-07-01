Amber Heard could go to jail and it’s not for Johnny Depp

After the failed trial with Johnny Depp, Amber Heard seems to be going through her worst moment. Not only has she remained in a media wave with very strong criticism towards her, but now a new legal problem is added.

According to the Entertainment Tonight website, Amber Heard She would face a new cause that could land her in jail for up to 14 years.

