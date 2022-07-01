Amber Heard could go to jail and it’s not for Johnny Depp

After the failed trial with Johnny Depp, Amber Heard seems to be going through her worst moment. Not only has she remained in a media wave with very strong criticism towards her, but now a new legal problem is added.

According to the Entertainment Tonight website, Amber Heard She would face a new cause that could land her in jail for up to 14 years.

The events date back to 2015, when the Aquaman actress faced two charges for illegal importation of animals. This happened in Australia.

At that time, Amber Heard, newlywed to Depp, traveled to the Whitsunday Archipelago for the shooting of the fifth installment of “Pirates of the Caribbean“. But since the filming would last a few weeks, they took their two dogs yorkshire terriers, boo and pistol. The problem is that they did not go through Customs and they entered the animals without papers or regulatory control.

In fact, government regulations in that country state that pets from abroad must comply with a ten-day quarantine. They didn’t do that either.

In that context, the couple flew back to the United States on a private jet along with the dogs. This, because the authorities threatened to sacrifice the two pets.

The prison sentence that Amber Heard risks years later

On that occasion, the actors confessed that they falsified travel documents to avoid prison and close the case.

However, six years later, the case could be reopened, harming Amber Heard because it was she who traveled with the dogs on that occasion to meet Johnny Depp.

At the close of this publication, the actress had not spoken publicly about the risk she runs of facing the cause of pet trafficking again.