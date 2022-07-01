All about the return of Julia Roberts to the romantic comedy

Who doesn’t like Romantic comedies? Of all the film genres that you can see, there is possibly nothing more comforting than a big bowl of popcorn, maybe a face mask, a glass of wine and your favorite romantic comedy. And in case you haven’t heard, the quintessential love genre is going back to its roots with Julia Robertsas the Hollywood icon is back for a new feel-good film, Ticket to Paradise. Julia and her co-star, George Clooney (it just keeps getting better!), they play ex-combatants who travel to Bali to prevent their daughter (played by Kaitlyn Dever) marry young and make the same mistake they made 25 years before. Looking forward to seeing it!

Universal Pictures

The film will be released by Universal Pictures on October 21 in Spain, the official date to date. So that the wait is not long, GLAMOR invites you to review some of the gems of the genre.

10 Things I Hate About You (can you believe that movie is 21 years old?), Eat Pray Love Y PS I Love You. And of course there is Definitely Maybe. In case you still don’t know what it’s about (seriously, you’re in luck), the film stars Ryan Reynolds, in the role of a father in the process of divorcing, who tries to explain his last three relationships to his 11-year-old daughter . She must try to guess which one is her mother.

But you will also find some of the latest releases that you may not have considered, such as emma, the modern reimagining of Jane Austen’s beloved romantic comedy, starring Anya Taylor-Joy. Also, did you know that Netflix just added intolerable cruelty and a few weeks ago Midnight in Paris? Yes, is there anything better in romantic comedies than Owen Wilson opposite Rachel McAdams in a movie about nostalgia, or George Clooney as a posh lawyer trying to squash Catherine Zeta-Jones’ divorce suit? It’s romantic comedy 101.