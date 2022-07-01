9 film adaptations hated by the authors of the original books: Percy Jackson was never seen by Rick Riordan | Entertainment Cinema and Series

Stephen King’s ‘The Shining’

The cinematographic work was released in 1980, under the direction of the acclaimed Stanley Kubrick. The success of the film was such that to this day it is recognized as a masterpiece of terror. However, that was not enough for the novelist, as he has stated that the essence of the story was not well captured.

“I think ‘The Shining’ is a beautiful movie, but it’s like a nice big Cadillac with no engine in it,” Stephen King told Deadline, 2016.

The author’s criticism focused on the role of Jack Torrance, played by Jack Nicholson. According to King, the character is distorted from minute one, because what he expected was to see the transition from a loving father to a murderer and thus witness his descent into madness.

American Psycho by Bret Easton Ellis

Bret Easton Ellis’ famous novel turned out to be the perfect satire on predatory consumerism. The tape hit theaters in 2000, under the direction of Mary Harron.

The writer has two problems with the film, which he reported to the Movieline portal in 2010: first, the book did not seem adaptable for the big screen, because it talks about consciousness and there is no way to capture that sensitivity. The second problem is that it was directed by a woman and, according to the writer, the film is full of female emotion.

“The best art is not indifferent, but it is done with a neutrality in the face of emotion that some female directors can fall into,” Ellis told Movieline.

Winston Groom’s ‘Forrest Gump’

The story was created by Winston Groom, in 1986. A few years later, Robert Zemeckis took on the task of directing the film adaptation and despite the fact that public acceptance placed it as the second highest grossing film of 1994, the writer he didn’t like it at all.

Grom explained that several key plot points were sexual in nature, but that the production company made the decision to omit them and he didn’t like that.

In addition, in May 1995 ‘Forbes’ announced the figure that the film collected at the box office, which exceeded 700 million dollars. The production company had agreed to deliver 3% of that amount to the novelist, but it was not to be. The studio stated that after the production and advertising costs they lost a lot of money, so they had no way of paying him. Of course that annoyed Winston too.

“Don’t let anyone make a movie about your story. It doesn’t matter if they do it right or wrong,” Groom said of the “Forrest Gump” adaptation.

Lolita by Vladimir Nabokov

Although Nabokov’s erotic work was not seen as a ‘best seller’, due to all the controversy surrounding it, Stanley Kubrick decided to bet on it.

For the creation of the script, the acclaimed director wanted to work hand in hand with the author, so he decided to give him the task of writing his own adaptation. However, the result was not what was expected, since he presented a 400-page script that, if it had been brought to the screen, would have given rise to a 7-hour film.

Another opportunity was granted to the writer and he returned with a script of 2 and a half hours, which was accepted by Stanley. However, Nabokov soon left the project somewhat disappointed, in part because the actress who played Lolita was not to her liking, as she seemed too old to play the teenager.

“We can make her look much younger and more miserable,” Kubrick explained to Vladimir, according to ‘Vice’ in a 2014 article.

Despite this, Nabokov attended the premiere of the film.

‘Percy Jackson’ by Rick Riordan

Rick Riordan’s youth saga became his worst nightmare when it was brought to theaters by director Chris Columbus in 2010. The writer didn’t even want to watch the movies, he only had to read the scripts to know that he hated them.

Although the cast included stars like Logan Lerman, Alexandra Daddario and Uma Thurman, that did not spark Riordan’s desire to see the films, although he made it clear that it was not the fault of the actors in a 2020 tweet:

“I haven’t seen the movies yet and I don’t plan on ever. I judge them for having read the scripts, because what matters most to me is the story. I certainly have nothing against the very talented actors. It’s not their fault.”

‘Mary Poppins’ by P. L. Travers

A controversial story surrounds the 1964 Disney adaptation, which was directed by Robert Stevenson. Although the film became a classic of the production company, in reality the novelist did not want to sell the rights to her work. This happened until 20 years later, after much insistence and due to economic needs.

“She resisted his proposals for years, but finally gave in in exchange for 100,000 dollars,” according to the portal ‘El País’, in a note published on April 11, 2012.

‘I am Legend’ by Richard Mathenson

The novel has several screen adaptations, but the 2007 version, by Francis Lawrence and starring Will Smith, is the most famous.

One of the things that bothered the author the most is that the original ending was not respected, but the decision to change it was due to the fact that in past versions said ending was not well received.

“I don’t know why Hollywood is fascinated by my book when they never mind filming it the way I wrote it,” Richard told Am Legend Archive in 2007.

‘A Clockwork Orange’ by Anthony Burgess

This dystopian novel is considered a classic of literature, but also of cinema. The adaptation was directed by Stanley Kubrick and starred Malcom McDowell. Although the writer praised the actor’s work, he strongly criticized the film.

Burgess said that the best thing that could have happened is for his story to be erased from the world’s literary memory, for by that point he was sorry that the wrong message was being conveyed. This he revealed in the foreword to his book ‘Quod scripsi scripsi’, in 1968:

“I have spent much of my life making declarations of intent and frustration of intent, while Kubrick and my New York publisher quietly enjoyed the payoff for their misconduct,” Anthony wrote in his own book.

‘The Neverending Story’ by Michael Ende

Michael Ende’s book hit the big screen in July 1984, with Wolfgang Petersen directing. The adaptation took up only half of the book, so from that starting point the author was not satisfied at all.

Ende complained that the script was created without his permission and he found this disgusting. His discontent was such that at a press conference in 1984 he declared:

“My moral and artistic existence is at stake in this film.”