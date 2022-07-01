“$10 thousand in 4 hours”; debate profitability of dropshipping on Amazon

Users discuss the profitability of dropshipping on Amazon, motivated by videos on digital platforms.

An INEGI study reveals that there are about 4.4 million micro, small and medium enterprises.

The latest Radiography of Entrepreneurship in Mexico 2020 indicates that the majority of those who start a business are between 26 and 35 years old.

The profitability of dropshipping through the platform amazon it has been questioned on many occasions; however, some assure that it leaves enough satisfaction, with which different eCommerce platforms and wholesale sites can associate and, sometimes, generate an attractive dumbbell, but what is dropshipping?

Dropshipping is a method that consists of shipping and delivery of orders in retail products. The peculiarity of this is that it does not require the store to have the products in a warehouse. In fact, when it is in charge of selling a product, what it really does is buy it from a third party and send it directly to the customer. This is perhaps the biggest difference between the standard retail model and dropshipping.

In other words, the merchant never has said product in his hands, therefore he would not pay warehouse, instead, the seller buys inventory as necessary from a third party who is in charge of fulfilling the orders.

This model has been used by sellers of eCommerce stores such as Amazon or AliExpress. The possibility that dropshipping offers you is to have a large client portfolio even before you have obtained the product. In almost no case is it required to invest large amounts of money, which is why it is cheaper for many than opening a physical store.

However, this strategy requires skill and patience. Despite having a profitable and extremely seductive potential for any seller, we must not forget that not everything is as easy as it seems.

We have the example of a TikTok user, who claims that he usually perceives income of 10 thousand dollars a month, working 4 hours a week with this same model.

The user is dedicated to sharing videos where he explains how his work process works. This is where, once again, the concept of dropshipping comes in. The seller looks at common and potentially profitable products on Amazon, then calculates how much an average seller earns on the platform trading that product and, finally, points out that the ideal is to find a supplier on Alibaba, since sometimes a product can be sold nine times more expensive than what was initially purchased.

Dropshipping works when you use a platform like Alibaba to ship products to Amazon directly. In this way, when selling products you would not have to store them in your house or rent a warehouse. Therefore, some consider this strategy to be much more profitable.

These are some of the videos shared by the user:

@laacademiaamz How I earn $10k a month with Amazon! 💰🚀#amazonfba #comovenderenamazon #comomakedineroonline #amazonvendor ♬ Love You So – The King Khan & BBQ Show

@laacademiaamz Sell and Win with Amazon! 💰🚀 #amazonfba #comovenderenamazon #comomakedineroonline #amazonvendor ♬ Love You So – The King Khan & BBQ Show

@laacademiaamz Don’t buy this product on Amazon!

Even though it all sounds pretty impressive, many users felt that It is not as simple as it seems. In fact, there are many drawbacks why this and many other sales strategies can fail, starting with demand or lack of knowledge of the field.

Here are some of the comments on the post:

“I dedicate myself to dropshipping, is what you are explaining, but it is not that easy”, citemi “What you want is to sell courses, it is not that easy, the competition on Amazon is very great and to sell you have to compete on prices”, Mauricio Reyes “Yes it’s correct. I started buying material directly from China for the company, it occurred to me to sell part of the inventory on Amazon. lose your fear” csm “What makes it difficult for me from all the videos I’ve seen about it is what refers to the bar codes that we have to put on it, I don’t understand”, Mabely2829 “I do something similar with Mercado Libre, but it’s not that easy, it’s not that easy to sell. And for Amazon to let you sell with them is very difficult, I already tried it”, Paolo Andres Russins

