Winona Ryder remembers the bad moment she lived after breaking up with Johnny Depp

ANDhe name of Johnny Depp is still on everyone’s lips. After winning the trial for defamation against his ex-partner, AmberHeard, The protagonist of ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ is still news. Both colleagues and former girlfriends of the actor came out in defense of the interpreter. Among them, Winona Ryder, one of the protagonists of ‘Stranger Things’.

The actress had an affair with Depp in the 1990s. They met in New York at the premiere of ‘Great Ball of Fire!’ in 1989 and became engaged the following year. They stayed together for four years and the actor even got a “Winona Forever” tattoo, which he later changed to “Wino Forever” after their breakup.

Winona Ryder had to go to therapy after breaking up with Depp

The actress spoke about that relationship again in an exclusive interview she gave to the American fashion magazine, Harper’s Bazaar. In it, Winona revealed that I had a very bad time after the separation and had to seek help from a professional therapist. “I have never talked about it. There is a part of my life that is very private. I have a place in my heart for those days,” she indicated.

Back then, the ‘Stranger Things’ actress I feel chaos inside “It was like ‘Girl Interrupted’ in real life. I remember Michelle Pfeiffer telling me, ‘This is going to happen.’ But I couldn’t hear it.”

“I remember playing this character who ends up being tortured in a Chilean prison. I was looking at the fake bruises and cuts on my face and struggling to see myself as a child. I remember looking at myself and saying, ‘This is what I’m doing.’ doing inside. I wasn’t taking care of myselfWinona Ryder revealed, referring to the movie she was shooting at the time, ‘The House of the Spirits’.