Winona Ryder fell into depression when she cut with Johnny Depp | Celebs U

Katia Trevino

The actress recalled how her ex treated her when they were dating in the nineties.

Add us to your home screen to visit us easier and faster Add

Before Johnny Depp married Amber Heard, the actor had a nice romance with Winona Ryder, with whom he thought of reaching the altar in the early 1990s. Her relationship lasted four years and he asked her to marry him, but this was never possible.

Not only did they share their love, they also had to work together professionally, as they both starred in the movie ‘Scissorhands’. They looked the happiest during their love affair and even the 59-year-old interpreter tattooed his beloved’s namehowever, their love ended and he changed the phrase to “Wino forever”.

Each one has moved on with his life, and now that Johnny has been involved in the controversy after the defamation trial he faced against his ex-wife, Amber Heard, Winona gave an interview to Harper’s Bazaar and there she remembered how the artist treated her when they were a couple; she assured that she always treated her with respect.

“It was very different from what is said. He was never, ever like this with you. He never abused me”, declared the actress of ‘Innocence Interrupted’. She mentioned the qualities that captivated him, since she considers him to be “a good, loving and protective man with the people he loves.” He added that he never engaged in violent behavior with her or with others.

“I’m just saying that it’s difficult and annoying for me to understand. Look, it was a long time ago, but we were together for four years and it was a great relationship for me. Imagine if someone you dated is accused of that, it’s shocking. I never saw him be violent with a person before”, he pointed out.

He confessed that after having ended his courtship, in 1993, he fell into a depression and had to go to therapy for a while to get out of the pain it caused him.

“I remember Michelle (Pfeiffer) telling me, ‘This is going to happen,’ but I couldn’t hear it. I have never talked about it. There is a part of me that is very private. I have a place in my heart for those days. But for someone younger who grew up with social media, it’s hard to describe,” she recounted.