Will Smith smashes the ball and hits a 429-foot HR vs. Rockies

Enjoy all sporting events for only $5.99 per month





Will Smithreceiver of Los Angeles Dodgerssmashed the ball in the Coors Field and hit his 12th home run in the 2022 season of MLB. During the last meeting of the series between the Los Angeles organization and the Colorado Rockiesthe right-handed slugger showed his power with a panoramic home run.

Will Smith and his tremendous HR with the Dodgers

In the top of the fifth inning, Will Smith was taking his third at-bat with the Los Angeles Dodgers. The mask of the “dodgers”, in his last opportunities with the wood, had not connected unstoppable and had a man at first base, who was Freddy Freeman.

With a count of 1-2 and before the launches of Jhoulys Chacin, Will Smith disappeared off an 80.4 MPH curveball and sent the ball down the fairway across left field. The flyabout of the mask of the Dodgers drove in two runs and managed to increase Los Angeles’ lead in the Coors Field.

Will Smith deserves to be an All-Star. 🗳: https://t.co/BXKr9ILkke pic.twitter.com/TUcocHCrue — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) June 30, 2022

Will Smith’s four-season dash had an exit speed of 101.8 MPH and had a projected distance of 429 feet. This was the 12th home run in the 2022 season of MLB for the right-handed slugger who continues to improve his numbers, as he dropped his batting average to .259 and has driven in 37 runs.

Written by: Erick Aguirre

Twitter and Instagram: @erick_aguirreh

Follow all the action on lasmayores.com the official website of Major League Baseball



Do you want to know more about the latest news from the world of Baseball?

We invite you to follow us on our YouTube channel:

What’s happening MLB

For interviews and all things Yankees, follow our podcast:

Bombers’ Week

If you have not yet subscribed to our blog, you can do so here:

Subscribe to the blog by email

We also invite you to follow us on social networks:

Facebook and Instagram: @withthebasesfull

Twitter: @conlasbasesfull

Images used are authorized to reuse

Share our article on: