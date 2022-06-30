Who do they play? Chris Hemsworth reveals that two of his children appear in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

The next July 8 opens ‘Thor: Love and Thunder‘, the God of Thunder’s fourth solo film at Marvel where we will again see Chris Hemsworth embody the character that made him famous more than 10 years ago.

Currently the actor is in the middle of promoting the film and just a few days ago we saw him on the red carpet of the premiere of the tape with Elsa Patkay and her two twinsSasha and Tristan, 8 years old.

Hemsworth also has an older daughter with the Spanish actress named India Rose and is now 10 years old. And, it seems that his children are bitten by the interpretation bug because two of them will appear in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’.

It was Chris himself who revealed it in an interview to Kevin McCarthy where he comments that one of his twins will play a young version of Thor. while his daughter India “plays the character of Love”.

“It’s really cool. Really they wanted to be in it“, enthuses Chris Hemsworth about the cameo of his little ones.

But the children of the middle of the Hemsworth will not be the only ones to appear in the film. And it is that, the offspring of Christian Bale, Natalie and director Taika Waititi, we will see them too onscreen.

“It felt like a unique and fun family experience. I don’t want them to go away now and be child stars and actors. Was only a special experience that we all had,” says Hemsworth. “They loved it, they had a blast.”

Surely you are interested in:

Chris Hemsworth exhibits a prosthetic penis and Thor’s hammer as trophies in his home