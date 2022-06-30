When is the America vs Atlas match of Day 1 of the Apertura 2022 of Liga MX

The Eagles will receive the two-time Mexican soccer champion at the Azteca with the amendment of denting his crown.

The two-time champion visits Azteca in a J-1 duel!

By: Emmanuel R. Marroquin JUN. 30. 2022

Ferdinand Ortiz will start the tournament from the Águilas bench after having entered as a relief the previous campaign in substitution of Solari.

Los Zorros, for their part, led by Diego Cocawill look for America to pay the piper for the recent defeat in the Supercopa MX against Cruz Azul last weekend.

WHEN IS THE AMERICA VS ATLAS

The match between the Eagles and the Rojinegros is this Saturday, July 2 at 9:05 p.m. Central Mexico time, at the Azteca Stadium, and corresponds to Day 1 of the 2022 Opening.

