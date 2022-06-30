What to see this weekend? Here we tell you the premieres and much more

MAZATLAN. – Yes, the weekend is here and if your thing is to plan and spend these days at home, take this list of recommendations, order your favorite food, invite your partner and/or friends or if you prefer, stay with your family or spend time alone so you can marathon digital streaming platforms.

Netflix

Stranger Things Volume 2

If your thing is to stay awake, what are you waiting for to continue with what is pending with Stranger Things, this July 2 the second part will be released, where we are all waiting for all the doubts that we had left with the first part to be resolved. Remember that one of its episodes will last approximately 2 hours.

once upon a time in hollywood

If in 2019 you did not see it when it came out in the cinema, this will be your chance. One more film by Quentin Tarantino, starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Al Pacino and many others, very much in the style of Tarantino, reflecting the lives of the most famous in the film industry in 1969.

the man from toronto

Kevin Hart and Woody Harrelson star in this action comedy about an ordinary man who is mistaken for a hit man. With these two we have to spend almost 2 hours laughing.

Disney+

Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Punisher and mature content

A new configuration has arrived on the platform, where it includes the 18+ classification, that is, for adults, where they include Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, The Punisher and The Defenders, series Marvel that everyone has been waiting for. What you have to do is go to the profiles and select yours, configure and choose the classification of your content, you will select 18+ and that’s it.

Opa Popa Dupa

It is completely children’s content, it is about a puppet show that has one objective: to educate. It is a series that premieres its first season with 13 episodes of at least 20 minutes.

rise

The true story of the first trio of NBA champion brothers and a great family of immigrants who fought and triumphed in the United States, Giannis, Kostas and Alex Antetokounmpo.

Amazon Prime Video

Union and Fight

Raymundo, starring Omar Chaparro, a former Mexican boxer forms an unlikely bond with a failed former champion whose life and relationship with his daughter is falling apart. The two men join forces to win a fight that could very well save them and give their family a chance at a better life.

The Terminal List

Premiere series on Prime. It tells about Lieutenant Commander James Reece, who turns to revenge as he investigates the mysterious forces behind the murder of his entire platoon.

The summer I fell in love

A premiere, romantic and youthful series that talks about Belly Conklin, who is about to turn 16 and goes to her favorite place in the world, Cousins ​​Beach to spend the summer with her family and the Fishers. It is a series based on the book by Jenny Han, who is also the creator and executive producer of the series.

hbo max

At war with my grandfather

Robert De Niro stars alongside Oakes Fegley in a wrestling comedy between a grandfather and his grandson. It lasts 1 hour and 37 minutes and if yours are these types of movies that entertain in a very light way, this is a good option for you.

The Chronicles of Cuckoo

After emigrating from the Dominican Republic, 12-year-old Cucu Castelli and her eccentric family must discover and define their own version of the “American dream” in 1980s Miami.

Westworld

This sci-fi/drama explores the evolution of sin and artificial intelligence in a world that caters to every human appetite. There are already three seasons, some 10 episodes each, one more intense than the previous one, among its cast is Anthony Hopkins.