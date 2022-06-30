“We have failed, we have not won titles”

Ricardo Pelaez came to Chivas in 2019 with the speech that from now on *we would talk about championships and not relegation*. However, three years after his he arrived at Guadalajarathe Sacred Flock has fallen short of the target.

The best tournament of the rojiblancos with pelaez as sports director was the opening 2020where they reached the semifinals after eliminating America. That is why the sports director recognized that Chivas It has fallen short in its stage.

“We have fallen short, we have failed, we have not won a title, but we have come close, success is always under construction, success is a cluster of failures, of getting up, continuing and fighting,” said the manager in an interview with TUDN

For the next one Opening 2022 that is about to start, Ricardo Pelaez have full confidence that Richard Chainwho stayed on as coach of the first team, will bring the Flock to fruition due to his knowledge of the institution.

“Today we have a coach who has gone through all the categories, even Tapatío, what better than a guy who knows from the guts, I think we are on the right track. Things cost, we are going to continue fighting, we are not going to lower our arms, “he assured Pelaez.

