Watch here the video clip of “Bubble” by Takagi & Ketra, thasup and Salmo

From today, Thursday 30 June, the official video clip of Bubblethe single signed by the multi-platinum duo of producers Takagi & Ketra in collaboration with thasup And Psalm.

The video clip, directed by Giulio Rosati, features an irreverent mysterious figure who, on a hot summer afternoon, creates havoc in a car wash populated by bizarre and disturbing characters. Nobody will be able to resist the overwhelming spirit of the song, not even an angelic girl who will be dragged into her bedroom by a strange energy …

Takagi & Ketra and Salmo have already collaborated in the past on Kumiteamong the most popular songs from the rapper’s latest album, Flop. As for thasup and the Sardinian rapper, we have seen them working together several times. In fact, Psalm is present in 23 6541the mysterious producer’s debut album, on the track Sw1n6o. thasup, on the other hand, produced Ken Shiro And Double gang in the highly acclaimed Machete Mixtape 4.

Takagi & Ketra have been working together since 2014. They boast over one billion and two hundred million total streams, more than 150 platinum records and a diamond record. For six consecutive years the best-selling single of the year saw their release.

Watch the video of Bubble



