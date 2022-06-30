Utah Jazz cuts Juancho Hernangómez, star of ‘Hustle’

The Utah Jazz they rescinded this Thursday the contract to the Spanish Juancho Hernangomezaccording to the portal ‘The Athletic’, which leaves him a free agent.

The Jazz terminated their contract at the last minute, because this Thursday, June 30, was the last day to do it without the player, who will have to look for a new team, having a guaranteed salary for next season.

Juancho Hernangomez26 years old, played in the Jazz since last February, when he was incorporated from the San Antonio Spurs.

The Madrilenian had hardly had any prominence in the Texas franchise, with which he only played five games in the three weeks of his brief experience.

Previously, Juancho had played for the Boston Celticswith an average of 1.1 points, 1.4 rebounds and 0.2 assists in 5.3 minutes per game.

Juancho Hernangomez has a 7.3M contract for 2022-23, but with $0 guaranteed if he is cut today. There could be news in the next few hours. Should he become a free agent, he would be a viable option for several teams. A good 3&D that contributes on the rebound. pic.twitter.com/GJlDHLiSwG — CLUTCH TIME ⏱ (@ClutchTimeArg) June 30, 2022

Chosen 15th in the 2016 draft, he has played for five teams in the NBA: Jazz, Denver Nuggets (2016-2020) and minnesota timberwolves (2020-2021), in addition to boston celtics (2021-2022) and San Antonio Spurs (2022).

He also had a brief stint last summer in the memphis grizzlieswith whom he did not debut.

Shortly after Shams Charania of ‘The Athletic broke the news, the brother of Juancho, Willy Hernangomez posted an angry face emoticon on his Twitter account.

Hollywood star

This summer it also became a trend after starring in the tape ‘hustle‘ (‘Garra’, in Spanish), receiving good reviews for his performance alongside Adam Sandler. The film is available on the Netflix platform.

In the film he embodies the humble ‘Bo Cruz‘, a neighborhood basketball player who knows the talent scout ‘Stan Suggestion‘, who becomes his mentor and prepares him to find him a place in the Combine of the NBA and later in the Draft.

