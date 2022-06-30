Unrecognizable Bella and Gigi Hadid on the catwalk. The change of look that leaves you disconcerted

They manage to remain beautiful even if mistreated by the needs of Marc Jacobs who, to present his Fall / Winter 2022-23 collection, organized a spectacular show in the halls of the New York public library showing models with an extreme look.

Bella and Gigi shaved

On the catwalk there were also the Hadid sisters even if almost unrecognizable thanks to the invisible eyebrows and a mullet cut with extreme side shaves and very short bangs. Did Bella and Gigi really give up their beautiful hair for a fashion show? We’re willing to bet it’s just a trick and we’ll soon be seeing the Hadid sisters with their long hair again.

Instagram photo