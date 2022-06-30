Unexpected reinforcement due to the lack of signings

Less and less is missing for the start of Apertura 2022 and from Cruz Azul they continue without announcing any signing. The Liga MX Super Cup title against Atlas served as a placebo effect for a few hours, but to this day the club is still required to make some effort to shore up the squad for the new semester.

With the cases of Carlos Rotondi and Bruno Méndez on the waiting list, Names of possible strikers are already beginning to be shuffled to enhance the attack of the celestial. However, Cruz Azul is shortly to add a new unexpected “reinforcement” and that some could also classify as “unwanted”.

Is about Paul Cepelini, the Uruguayan midfielder who spent his last tournaments on loan with Peñarol, from Uruguay. The loan with the Charrúa team ends on June 30 and the player will have to report to La Noria to join the dynamics of Diego Aguirre’s squad to get to know his future closely.

In principle, the club does not have his services, but in the absence of new names, added to the fact that the coach already knows him from previous stages, they could make Ceppelini one of the most unexpected signings in recent transfer markets.

Aguirre will have the last word

“RÉCORD learned that the midfielder will report to La Noria during the first week of July to learn about his immediate future, hoping that Diego Aguirre will give him a chance to stay with the team.”was published from the Récord newspaper in relation to this information.

