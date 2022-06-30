Ugo Trani I’ll give it to you Tokyo: Cristiano Ronaldo? I want to be very negative in these hours because the thing I regret most is the mockery of the Roma fans – On Air

Ugo Tranijournalist of the newspaper Il Messaggero, spoke live to I’ll give it to you Tokyothe transmission conceived and conducted by Mario Corsibroadcast every day from 10 to 14 on the 101,500 of Centro Suono Sport.

“Cristiano Ronaldo? The only reason in my opinion is if he doesn’t find another team which wouldn’t make me happy but, having said that, Cristiano Ronaldo would take him. For me they are doing everything not to make a Scudetto team, I say this every day and with each passing day I am more and more negative. Every day that passes for me is not even a fourth-place team. So the only reason it can come is that. Cristiano Ronaldo is arguing with Manchester United just because he wants to make the Champions League and then why should he come here to Roma? The only reason would be to demonstrate that they can make Roma win the Scudetto. I want to be very negative in these hours because the thing I regret most is the mockery of the Roma fans but they are not mocked by us, who we try to build, but by others and also by other supporters. This thing sends me to the asylum. I struggle to enter the subject, I would talk more about why Celik has not yet been taken and why they have not yet taken Frattesi.

If we move the discussion to Dybala, who has not yet signed for Inter, then I am ready to fight, I am ready to take sides, to say anything about Roma having to take a step further than the Nerazzurri. You have to get to that figure because it’s not Ronaldo’s money, it’s 5-6-7. You can do those and if you don’t, it’s because you don’t want to do them. For Dybala you have to make the effort, you have to measure your strength on that ”.