Trends in short haircuts rejuvenating summer 2022, the pixie cut by Arisa

THE cuts hair short are the real protagonists of this summer 2022. All of these hairstyles have a power rejuvenating immediate. In particular, you can take inspiration from Arisa who showed off a handsome one pixie cut. In addition, you can also opt for the mixie or the cut shaved by Demi Lovato. Now is the time to discover all the latest trends of the season, to never go unnoticed.

Between cuts short most popular you can opt for crop cut. It is a short cut on the sides of the garment and much more voluminous at the top. This hairstyle can be worn with a wavy and disheveled styling. The crop cut is perfect for a very casual and fresh style. Instead the bowl cut can be done on straight hair. In this case there is a very short and strictly even fringe.

In this roundup by cuts hair short can not miss the cut shaved. In the summer season this hair has been revived in a slightly longer version. In this way, different styles can be created. The shaved cut is also sported by Demi Lovato. On a short cut you can create some slight unraveling. To complete it all, you can combine the side line and the wet look. On a curly hair you can make a short cut that favors the various curls.

The mixie. On this hair there are scales and unraveling, to always have a nice movement. On the mixie, a disheveled styling is ideal, to have a very glamorous look. Lately Arisa has also renewed her hairstyle and made a nice one pixie cut long. As for the hue, the singer kept her natural brown. The length of this pixie is ideal for making many types of folds. For example, you can opt for a messy styling where there are some free tufts on the forehead or the inevitable wet effect. So there is only the time to choose the favorite hairstyle, to prove much less years.