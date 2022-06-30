Travis Barker hospitalized: pancreatitis. Kourtney Kardashian won’t let him go for a minute

The Blink 182 drummer is being treated by doctors in a Los Angeles hospital where he arrived after complaining of nausea and pain. The daughter: “Pray for him”, but then delete the message

Travis Barker, Blink 182 drummer, stays in the hospital. According to doctors at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, Barker has complicated pancreatitis that may have been caused by a recent colonoscopy. – photo | video

The musician was hospitalized after complaining of nausea and stomach pains and vomiting. Urgently transported to Cedars-Sinai, Barker had his wife Kourtney Kardashian by his side, married in Portofino in Italy just over a month ago. Before going to the hospital, Barker also tweeted the message “God save me”, while his 16-year-old daughter Alabama, with his first wife Shanna Moakler, posted but then deleted a post with a photo of his father in the hospital, asking to pray for him.

In September 2008, the drummer of Blink 182 had survived a plane crash: the private jet he was on board had had problems taking off and caught fire: four people had died in the accident and Travis had suffered burns on 65% of the body. Also in 2018 he had other serious health problems: blood clots in both arms and a staph infection. Blink 182 had been forced to postpone part of their tour.